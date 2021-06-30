Day after reporting less than 40,000 new Covid-19 cases, India's daily caseload rises to 45,951

India reported 45,951 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative Covid-19 infection tally to 30,362,848, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) dashboard, updated at 8am on Wednesday, showed. In the same period, 817 people succumbed due to the viral disease ,taking the death toll to 398,454 or 1.31 % of the total infections.

Also Read: Is Delta Plus more virulent? Can a recovered patient get reinfected? 5 big questions answered

On June 28 and 29, the country saw 46,148 and 37,566 coronavirus cases respectively from the preceding 24-hour period. The respective daily death toll, meanwhile, stood at 979 and 907.

Also Read: With 37,566 new cases, India records another drop in daily Covid-19 tally; death toll close to 400,000

Wednesday's data also showed a further 60,729 recoveries from Covid-19, taking the total number of such cases to 29,427,330 comprising 96.91% of the national caseload. Active cases also fell further, declining by 15,595 infections to 537,064 or 1.77% of the total cases.

Also Read: Jaishankar discusses Covishield with top EU official

In terms of vaccination, 3,651,983 more doses were administered in the previous 24 hours, with the total number of doses administered thus far rising to 332,854,527.

Also Read: Covid vaccine shortage forces Bengal govt to cut down on first dose

Total number of samples tested for Covid-19 has passed the 410-million mark, and is currently at 410,100,044, data shared by the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed. Of these, 1,960,757 tests were conducted on June 29, as against 1,768,008 on June 28, as per ICMR.





With daily Covid-19 cases declining, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Tuesday directed states and Union territories to focus on a "five-fold" strategy for effective Covid-19 management. Also on Tuesday, the country got its fifth anti-Covid vaccine, with pharma firm Cipla being granted approval to import US pharmaceutical major Moderna's mRNA technology-based shot to India.