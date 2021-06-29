As Covid-19 cases go down, MHA asks states to focus on 5-fold strategy

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued directions to all state governments and Union territory administrations asking them to focus on the five-fold strategy for effective Covid-19 management. The process of relaxing restrictions in the country as the cases go down, signalling the decline of the second wave, should be carefully calibrated, the home ministry advisory said.

Laying out some key points to focus on as the unlocking process gets underway, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked the states to regularly monitor the districts with a high number of active coronavirus cases per million (10 lakh) population as it is an important indicator to predict the need for upgrading the health infrastructure and logistics, so that early and prompt action can be taken.

With a decline in the number of active coronavirus cases, many states have started relaxing the restrictions.

The process of relaxing restrictions should be "carefully caliberated", the MHA order said, underlining states need to take prompt and targeted action in sync with the MHA advisory.

Bhalla said the process of relaxing the restrictions should be "carefully calibrated", and prompt and targeted action needs to be taken by the states, in line with the advisory issued by the Union health ministry.

"States, UTs should closely monitor case positivity and bed occupancy on a regular basis, taking the districts as administrative units," Bhalla said.

"On witnessing any early sign of an increase in the case positivity rate and higher bed occupancy, necessary action should be taken for containment and upgrading the health infrastructure," the advisory said.

In the districts with a high positivity rate and bed occupancy, the states may consider imposing restrictions, the advisory said.

"There should be a continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for an effective management of Covid-19 i.e. test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour," he said.

Bhalla said as has been emphasised in previous home ministry orders and advisories, adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour is crucial to guard against any surge in the number of cases.

The MHA has highlighted the need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like mandatory use of face masks, hand hygiene, physical and social distancing and proper ventilation of closed places.

There should be no let-up in adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour as the country eases up restrictions, the home secretary said.

"I would, therefore, urge you to issue directions to the districts and all other authorities concerned to take necessary measures as advised by the health ministry in its letter dated June 28 for the management of Covid-19," the Union home secretary said.

"I would also advise that the orders issued by the respective state governments, UT administrations, district authorities in this regard should be widely disseminated to the public and the field functionaries for their proper implementation," he added.

India on Tuesday recorded Covid-19 below 40,000 after 102 days, bringing the country's infection tally to 3,03,16,897, the Union health ministry data showed.

India saw 37,566 new cases being reported in a day, while the Covid-19 death toll rose to 3,97,637 with 907 daily fatalities, the lowest in 77 days. The 907 new fatalities include 287 from Maharashtra, 110 from Kerala, 98 from Tamil Nadu and 93 from Karnataka.