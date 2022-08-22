Home / India News / India's daily Covid tally drops below 10k-mark with 9,531 new cases in 24 hours

India's daily Covid tally drops below 10k-mark with 9,531 new cases in 24 hours

Updated on Aug 22, 2022 10:46 AM IST

India Covid cases: the daily tally dipped below 10,000 after four days. The active caseload in the country was recorded at 97,648.

An illustration of the novel coronavirus seen next to a health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

India's Covid-19 cases dipped below the 10,000-mark on Monday with 9,531 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed Monday. The new cases recorded were a 17 per cent drop compared to yesterday's Covid tally at 11,539. The active caseload in the country now stands at 97,648, the health ministry data showed.

The fresh deaths due to the Covid stood at 36, including 10 fatalities reconciled by Kerala. The overall death toll in the country was 5,27,368.

The latest figures pushed the cumulative tally to 4,43,48,960. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, whereas the national Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 98.59 per cent, as per the health bulletin this morning.

India's coronavirus cases dropped below the 10k-mark after four days. On Wednesday, the daily tally was recorded at 9,062, but on Thursday, as many as 12,608 fresh infections were reported, followed by more than 15,000 new Covid cases on Friday and a slight dip on Saturday and Sunday, still above 10,000.

The daily positivity rate stood at 4.15 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 3.59 per cent.

The Covid tally in India had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. In January this year, India breached the four crore mark.

Meanwhile, the health ministry also stated that a total of 35,33,466 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccinations under the nationwide vaccination drive above 2.1 billion doses.

