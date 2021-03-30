India's daily new Covid-19 cases dip to 56,211; 271 deaths reported in last 24 hours

India recorded 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Tuesday morning. With this, the nationwide tally reached 12,095,855.

The number of active cases also went up by 18,912 in the said period, the health ministry data showed. The active case count has now reached 5,40,720.

In terms of fatalities, 271 people lost their lives due to the infection in the last 24 hours, which took the death toll to 1,62,114. As many as 11,393,021 people were discharged from the hospi

Eight states including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab have reported a high number of daily Covid-19 cases and account for nearly 85 per cent of the fresh cases, the health ministry said on Monday.

On the other hand, the total vaccination coverage in India has crossed 6 crore, it said.

Five states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh - cumulatively account for 80.17 per cent of the total active cases in the country, it added.

Seventeen states and union territories have lower cases per million than the national average (8,724) while 19 states and union territories (UTs) have higher cases per million than the national average, according to the ministry.

Ten states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan - are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new cases, the ministry said.