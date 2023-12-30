India’s exports to Australia increases by 14% after trade agreement

New Delhi India’s exports to Australia saw a 14% year-on-year jump to $5.87 billion in the first eight months of current financial year (April-November) on the back of a favourable trade agreement that came into force a year ago on December 29 and opened a new market for Indian gold jewellery, garments, and bodies for tractors, among other products. India’s imports from Australia, however, fell 19% on an annualised basis during April-November 2023 at $11.15 billion, mainly due to a fall in the demand for coal, coke and briquettes in India. (Bloomberg)

India’s imports from Australia, however, fell 19% on an annualised basis during April-November 2023 at $11.15 billion, mainly due to a fall in the demand for coal, coke and briquettes in India. Available granular data for April-October 2023 indicates a 37% decline in imports of coal, coke and briquettes from Australia at $6.17 billion as compared to $9.75 billion in April-October 2022. The decline in India’s demand for coal, coke and briquettes is not specific to Australia alone, as India’s overall imports from across globe fell by 33% from $33.38 billion in April-November 2022 to $22.45 billion in the same period this year, two commerce ministry officials said while commenting on the data.

It was too early for a comprehensive assessment of a trade agreement, but certainly India has gained access to new lines of exports due to preferential tariff under the pact, they added.

Although the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) was operationalised on December 29, 2022 both countries follow different timelines – Australia runs on the calendar year, and India follows the financial year starting in April. In addition, exporters from both sides are exploring new avenues opened for preferential trade. “We can’t be myopic while assessing an agreement as ECTA is positive in nature for both partners and one-year period is too early to assess its full potential,” said Rajesh Agrawal, additional secretary in the department of commerce.

“This is one FTA which has actually indicated that negotiations have been done on comparative advantages. Preferences have been given by each side to the other side. Industry has been leveraging that. There have been some early shoots which indicate that there has been growth in exports from both sides in areas of preferential tariffs,” he said.

Analysing India’s year-on-year trade growth with Australia’s in April-October 2023, Tapan Mazumder, additional director general of foreign trade, said preferential zero duty access has opened up the Australian market for new lines of exports. Some of the exports items that have huge growth potential include gold jewellery studded with natural diamonds ($48.07 million in April-October 2023), unstudded gold jewellery ($12.92 million), non-galvanised pipes for oil and gas ($16.59 million), skirts and dresses made of material other than silk ($7.15 million), cotton garments other than kurta and salwar ($5.12 million), and bodies for tractors and special purpose vehicles ($4.76 million).

India’s imports from Australia, which include wines, are expected to grow with New Delhi allowing more tariff-free access in due course. While the deal with Australia opened up about 96% of tariff lines for Indian imports, over 85% of Australian goods exports by value to India also become tariff free from the day one. Gradually, more items will fall under this category, according to Australian government website. The Australia will have duty-free access for about 90% of items by January 1, 2026, 100% imports from India will be tariff free by that day.

After operationalising ECTA in December last year, both India and Australia agreed to pursue a wider deal, a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and have been working on its contours, Agrawal said.

According to experts, India-Australia bilateral deal complements the needs of both economies. “The benefits of such transformational deals should not be assessed only on the basis of immediate benefits. The progress so far, in one year is significant and future prospects are bright for both India and Australia,” said Nilaya Varma, co-founder and CEO of consultancy firm Primus Partners.

“ECTA is a stepping-stone towards a full Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). It provides for competitive tariff elimination or tariff reduction on a wide range of key Australian goods exports and opens new services markets for suppliers in sectors that complement India’s domestic reform priorities,” Australia’s department of foreign affairs and trade said in its website.