India’s exports to China rose by 22% in FY25, says govt

India's exports to China surged about 22% in the first half of 2025-26 compared to the first half (H1) of FY25, driven by items like parts of telephone sets, shrimps, aluminium and capsicum, according to the government's data -- a trend, that according to some experts, suggests that Indian exporters have successfully diversified some of their trade to different destinations in the aftermath of the US tariffs.

Some Indian exports to the US, such as shrimps and aluminium, were hit hard after the US imposed a combined tariff of 50% on exports from India, but those items have seen significant demand in the Chinese market, according to the data. Interestingly, Indian exporters have been successfully shipping new products to China such as flat panel display modules of organic light emitting diode (OLED) and dried beans.

HT reached out to the ministry of commerce and industry for a response, but couldn’t get an immediate reaction.

India’s exports to China in April-September 2025 stood at $8.41 billion as compared to $6.90 billion in April-September 2024, registering a 22% jump. After imposition of high tariffs by the US on Indian goods from August , exports to China have seen a 34% jump to $1.47 billion as against $1.09 billion in September 2024.

According to the data, the rise in India’s exports to China during April-September 2025 was led by higher shipments of light oils and preparations of petroleum or bituminous minerals, which grew from $686.11 million in the first half of FY25 to $1.48 billion in H1 of FY26, a jump of 116%.

Similarly, parts of telephone sets surged by 162% from $178.42 million in H1 of FY25 to $467.65 million in 2025-26.

India’s exports of frozen shrimps and prawns saw a 25% growth from $373.03 million in H1 of 2024-25 to $467.51 million in H1 of 2025-26, according to the data. Similarly, exports of sulphur surged by over 175% to $116.80 million. Aluminium exports also surged about 59% to $191.93 million.

Exports of several commodities that were negligible or zero last year have also recorded significant gains, such as flat panel display modules of OLED, which rose from zero in H1 of FY25 to $246.26 million in H1 of FY26.

According to Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) director general and CEO Ajay Sahai, India’s 22% surge in exports to China in H1 FY26 is an encouraging sign of our exporters’ agility and growing competitiveness, particularly in value-added segments like shrimp, aluminium, and telephone sets. It reflects both supply-chain re-alignment and India’s increasing integration into Asian production networks.

“While this growth suggests some diversification beyond traditional markets like the U.S., it is still too early to view it as a structural shift. Sustained export diversification will require deepening our presence in emerging Asian, African, and Latin American markets, while simultaneously consolidating our high-value trade with the U.S. and EU. The trend, however, clearly points to India’s expanding export resilience and adaptability,” he said.