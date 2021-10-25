India’s first voter readies for a new challenge

The clouds are rolling in as Shyam Saran Negi gets ready for his morning walk. The 105-year-old sleeps on a thin mattress on the floor of his wood-planked room, the steam from the wood-fire blanketing him from the cold outside.

Dressed in a flannel jacket and trousers, Negi is bent over by age. He takes small, tentative steps with his cane, wary to not slip on the stone-paved trail that links his hilltop house to the road. These movements are painful but important for him.

After all, Negi has not missed voting in a single national election since the inaugural edition in 1951-52, and is determined to vote in the upcoming parliamentary bypolls on October 30. “I don’t want to miss even a single one,” he says in a raspy voice. “The vote is my badge of honour as a citizen of India.”

Negi holds the unique record of being independent India’s first voter and has exercised his franchise in the last 70 years in every local, state and national election.

A resident of Kalpa village in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, Negi spent six decades in relative ignominy until the election commission discovered him from its electoral rolls in 2007. Accolades and endorsements followed.

Today, Negi is somewhat of a local hero in the picturesque mountain village ringed by apple orchards. Tourists crowd his house, and touts proudly mention that the village is home to India’s first voter. But the centurian is frank: had it not been for an accident, and a serendipitous sequence of events, he would have never been able to exercise his franchise.

Watershed moment

As the summer of 1951 dawned on the newly independent country, India’s first election commissioner, Sukumar Sen, was worried. The task of holding a national election in the young country was daunting, and he knew that it couldn’t be done in one go. Therefore, he devised elections in 68 phases and decided that remote areas that were cut-off by inclement winters would go to the polls first.

“Kinnaur would get cut off due to snowfall by November. Buses would stop at Rampur, roughly 100km from the village, and parties would have to trek up mountain trails. Therefore, the EC decided to conduct polls here months before the rest of the country,” said VC Pharkha, former chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh.

Negi was a schoolteacher in his early 30s in a region where literacy rates stagnated in single digits. He was put on election duty at a village roughly 20km away.

But on the day of election, he realised he would have to forgo his own vote if he hoped to reach the polling booth in time – after all, he would have to trek down a mountain face to the Sutlej Valley before walking up the hill to the next village.

“I wasn’t ready to do that. I was educated and understood the value of a vote. I didn’t want to waste it,” Negi said.

So he took a chance. He walked up to the voting booth in the village, set up in a primary school, at 6am – an hour before the polls were to officially open -- and explained his predicament to the officials there.

“I said, please help me. They were very understanding but arrangements weren’t made yet. I waited until 6.30am, when I was given my ballot paper and cast my vote. This is how I became the first voter,” he said. “Then, I ran to Shontang because I was scared of being late. I reached there at 7.15am and took charge of the booth.

Then and now

The government primary school in Kalpa is perched atop a small hill at the highest point in the village. Built in 1890 by the British, the school is fenced by a monastery on one side and a fort dedicated to the local deity on the other. It is popular with tourists because it affords a clear view of the Kailash mountain, especially in the afternoon when dappled sunlight plays on the snow-capped peak.

The whitewashed wooden structure has three rooms, and a total strength of 67 students from Classes 1 to 5. Its two classrooms – now strewn with desks, benches and paper -- are also historic because they functioned as India’s first polling booth. It is here that Negi, and others, stood in line patiently to cast their vote on the morning of October 25, 1951 – the ballot box installed on the far end of the room, the presiding officer sitting on the teacher’s table and stacks of ballot paper piled up in a corner. “We have tried to preserve the building as is,” said Kousalya Devi, the headmistress.

With elections due in a week, the village is buzzing again. The death of the local MP, Ram Swarup Sharma, has necessitated a bypoll. For Negi, though, the goal is clear: Vote for the 18th time in a national election. He is worried about his failing health and the biting cold. His hearing is fading and eyesight frail. Walking requires a long time, and the support of his son. “Sometimes I wonder, will I make it to the voting booth. Then, I steel myself and say, yes one more time.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON