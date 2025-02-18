‘Copied’: Supreme Court cites ‘Australian show’ in Ranveer Allahbadia hearing

Coming down heavily on YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during the hearing of his plea, the Supreme Court today said he should be ashamed of himself and what he has “done to his parents”. Referring to his remarks on India's Got Latent show, the court said the content was copied. The Supreme Court reprimanded Ranveer Allahbadia for his crass remarks. (File)(HT)

“He should be ashamed as to what he has done to his parents. We are not in ivory towers and we know how he copied an Australian show's content. There are warnings in such shows,” Justice Surya Kant was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

Ranveer Allahbdia gets relief from arrest

The Supreme Court granted interim relief to Allahbadia from arrest and further FIRs, given he cooperates with the investigation agencies for the cases filed in Mumbai and Guwahati. The top court has also barred the YouTuber from leaving the country without permission and has asked him to submit his passport with the Thane police. He has also been asked to not post or air any content for a while.

However, the big relief was accompanied by reprimand by the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh.

"Such behaviour has to be condemned. Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who would like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited. Why should we protect him?” said Justice Kant.

He also said that Allahbadia’s remarks were a reflection of a “perverted mind”. "The words you have chosen, parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. The entire society will feel ashamed. The perverted mind. The perversion you and your henchmen have exhibited! We have a judicial system, bound by the rule of law. If there are threats (against Allahbadia), the law will take its course," he said, according to Live Law.

The hearing was held after Ranveer Allahbadia had approached the court seeking merger of the many FIRs filed against him in the India’s Got Latent case.