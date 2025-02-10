India's Got Latent row: Mumbai cops visit show's set, Fadnavis calls for action

A Mumbai Police team on Monday reached the studio in the Khar area where the YouTube show India's Got Latent was shot, after a series of controversial remarks were made on an episode. Ranveer Allahbadia (center) with Samay Raina on India's Got Latent.

The controversy erupted after remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who appeared as a guest on the show.

The Mumbai Police team's visit comes after a formal complaint was filed against Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, and the organisers of the show.

According to the complaint registered with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, abusive language was allegedly used on the show. The complainant has demanded strict legal action against the accused.

‘If someone violates rules, it is absolutely wrong’: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted on the controversy, saying,"I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way."

“Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Former National Commission for Women (NCW) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, also expressed her shock over the remarks. “The video is very shocking and I think whether it is a female or a male, this kind of joke is never accepted by society. Making jokes about a mother or a female's body doesn't look good and somewhere it shows how today's youth has stooped down to such a level morally.”

“I think such jokes affect others who are engaged in similar creative things. I have just forwarded that video to the NCW Chairperson to take action,” Sharma added.

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena too condemned the remarks on the show.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Raju Wagamare warned the producers, saying,"In the state of Maharashtra, under the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj, such language will not be tolerated. They should stop all this immediately; otherwise, we will take action in our own style."

(With ANI inputs)