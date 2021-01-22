India’s infection tally over 10.62 million with 14,545 fresh Covid-19 cases

India recorded 14,545 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 163 related deaths between Thursday and Friday morning, the Union health ministry's data showed, which have pushed the country's caseload to over 10.62 million. The number of Covid-19 cases is lower than those recorded on Thursday morning at 15,223. According to the health ministry's data at 8am, there are 188,688 active cases of the coronavirus disease and they have been below 200,000 for three days in a row.

The health ministry's data also showed that 10, 283,708 people have recovered from the viral disease so far after 18,002 patients were cured in the last 24 hours. The new recoveries have pushed the national recoveries to 96.78%. With this, the gap between active and recovered cases has widened to 10,095,020. India's death toll has risen to 153,032 after 163 fatalities were recorded across the country.





The health ministry has said 10,43,534 health workers have been vaccinated so far and 237,050 getting doses on Thursday. The numbers reported on Thursday are the highest in a single day with little over 200,000 doses that were given on the day of the launch on January 16. India is now the fastest country to breach the million mark, taking only six days compared to nine by the United States, according to data from University of Oxford’s Our World in Data.

India sent consignments of the Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covid-19 vaccine Covishield to Myanmar, Seychelles and Mauritius from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport early on Friday. Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Seychelles, Myanmar and Mauritius are part of India’s initial rollout of vaccines as grant assistance in line with its Neighbourhood First Policy.

There are also plans to supply doses to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Commercial supplies of Covishield to several countries that have agreements with SII will also begin from Friday, people familiar with the development have said. Two flights will carry two million doses each to Brazil and Morocco as well.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday vaccination against Covid-19 will lead to its eradication in some time as he unveiled posters to address the emerging issue of vaccine hesitancy.

"The paradox is that countries across the globe are asking us for access to the vaccines, while a section of our own is fomenting misinformation and doubt for narrow political ends," Vardhan said as he commented on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

He urged everyone to counter the "vested campaigns of untruth and misinformation". "Let us put a stop to these falsehoods," he said.

