India's military theatre command reform inching towards decisive moment: Shishir Gupta explains | Point Blank

India’s long-discussed theatre command reform is finally inching towards a decisive moment, but the path ahead is as political and bureaucratic as it is military.

At the heart of the debate are competing institutional interests, an entrenched colonial-era mindset and a race to align India’s war-fighting structures with a rapidly modernising military and an increasingly hostile strategic environment. HT Executive Editor Shishir Gupta explains this in ‘Point Blank’.

Where the theatre commands stand today According to the conversation, outgoing Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan submitted a comprehensive theatre command blueprint to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh before demitting office. The report lays out how the new commands will be structured, their human resource requirements, synergy mechanisms and standard operating procedures, effectively giving the political leadership a ready framework.

The next steps are firmly in the political-bureaucratic domain: the Defence Minister will internally examine the report with the Defence Secretary, after which the new CDS, General R. Subramanian, is expected to brief him through a formal presentation.

Once this is done, a note will go up to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), placing the proposal before the Prime Minister and the top security leadership for approval.

Six years on: why the delay? The idea of theatre commands was first formally pushed by India’s first CDS, General Bipin Rawat, who announced it six years ago with a clear top-down approach. Rawat was aggressive, believed in driving reform through the senior-most generals, admirals and air chief marshals, and sought to use their collective weight to force change.

His successor, General Chauhan, opted for a more consensus-driven path. He focused on taking all three service chiefs on board, getting them to sign off on documentation and moving at a pace that accommodated service sensitivities even if it slowed execution.

This “difference of techniques of the generals”, as Shishir Gupta puts it, has significantly shaped the timeline, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly signalled impatience and called for expediting the process in his address to the Combined Commanders’ Conference in Kolkata last September.

Subramanian’s seniority and decisive edge General R. Subramanian inherits both a detailed plan and a fraught institutional landscape. Like Chauhan, he has served as military adviser to the National Security Adviser, but his structural position within the hierarchy may give him a clearer run at reform.

When Chauhan became CDS after General Rawat’s death, the then Army, Navy and Air Chiefs had all picked up their four-star rank before him, creating a subtle seniority dissonance in a system acutely conscious of hierarchy - “even a day” in date of rank matters. In contrast, by the end of September this year, only the Air Chief would have picked up four-star rank before Subramanian - and he is due to retire in September, while the Army Chief retires on June 30. That makes General Subramanian the undisputed senior-most commander of the armed forces after September, lending him greater clout, authority and “decisive powers” in a tradition-bound system.

The proposed three-theatre structure The emerging design is stark and threat-centric: three theatre commands, each headed by a four-star commander, plus a four-star Vice Chief of Defence Staff.

A Northern Theatre Command focused on China, responsible for the entire 3,488 km Line of Actual Control

A Western Theatre Command arrayed against Pakistan

A Maritime Theatre Command, including the Andaman and Nicobar Command, to manage the wider Indian Ocean region. This would create four new four-star positions and concentrate operational control in the theatre commanders, who would be directly responsible for fighting wars opposite each primary adversary. Under this model, service chiefs’ roles shrink to two key functions: training their respective services and providing them with the latest weapons and technology, while continuing as members of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Hurdles: doctrine, turf and ‘top-heavy’ fears Gupta stresses that theatreisation is far from a simple engineering exercise of carving up geography. It demands a clear operational and military doctrine that answers basic questions: Why do we need a theatre command? What will each command do? Who exactly is the adversary and what kind of expeditionary or power-projection roles should India prepare for over the next decade?

There are also deep structural hurdles: The need for commonality in communications, intelligence, and logistics from the level of the jawan to the top brass.

Cultural resistance from three services accustomed to operating in their own “fiefdoms” and thinking only in terms of more fighters, more troops or more ships.

Concerns in the Defence Ministry that four additional four-star billets will make the system top-heavy and run counter to the stated goal of leaner forces. A particularly contentious question is whether theatre commanders should report directly to the Defence Minister, potentially diluting the importance and operational centrality of the Army, Navy and Air Chiefs. Some argue that all four-stars - from service chiefs to theatre commanders - should remain parallel, but Gupta is sceptical that this can work in practice in a joint operational construct.

From silos to synergy in war The core promise of theatre commands is “jointmanship”: the optimal, integrated use of all capabilities in war. A theatre setup would create joint operations, intelligence and communication commands, common munitions and weapons platforms, and shared training on emerging technologies such as armed drones.

This is a direct corrective to the past, when the Army, Navy and Air Force maintained separate communication channels: an Army unit that detected movement on the LAC had to inform Delhi, which would then separately inform the Air Force, causing dangerous time lags in a fast-moving crisis. Under theatreisation, a Northern Theatre Commander facing China, a Western Commander facing Pakistan, or a Maritime Commander in the Indian Ocean would have integrated forces and real-time information to respond swiftly.

The future battlefield, Gupta notes, is about stand-off wars fought through drones, missiles and long-range fires, not massed troops marching across borders, which further underlines the need for integrated command and control. An early glimpse of the desired model came on May 7, day one of Operation Sindoor, when all three service chiefs and the CDS monitored the battlefield live together — a template that needs to become routine, not exceptional.

Atmanirbhar Bharat and the military-industrial push The theatre debate is inseparable from the Modi government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India push in defence. Gupta points out that calls for self-reliance date back to the aftermath of the 1962 defeat to China, but it is Narendra Modi who is actually trying to execute that vision at scale, driven by the hard reality that no foreign partner will hand over critical platforms or source codes when the “red flag goes up.”

Yet, the main obstacle is not political will but bureaucracy and an enduring suspicion of the private sector. Defence public sector units still dominate, even as Indian private firms have demonstrated capability. Gupta cites the example of Tata Systems and Bharat Forge building a wheeled howitzer based on the South Korean K9 gun: despite investing and developing the system, their first buyer was not the Indian Army but Armenia. Until the private sector is treated as a partner rather than a pariah, he warns, Atmanirbhar Bharat will remain constrained.

New platforms: adding teeth to military power Despite these structural issues, several high-tech programmes embody the self-reliance push and aim to add real combat capability:

The AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft), India’s fifth-generation fighter, has been handed to the private sector, with three companies receiving Requests for Proposal and tying up to deliver a prototype whose first flight is expected within a couple of years

India plans to manufacture 120 kN Safran engines domestically to power future Rafale fighters, including the planned 114-aircraft buy and beyond, anchoring engine technology within India

The Navy’s next-generation destroyers and Project 75I submarines (diesel-electric boats with air independent propulsion, or AIP) are moving ahead, with Mazagon Dock partnering Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems for AIP cells - critical because Pakistan already fields AIP submarines that can stay underwater much longer

The Army is investing heavily in indigenous armed drones to match Chinese and Pakistani capabilities and strengthening air defence, including deployment of the fourth S-400 system in the Jaisalmer–Rajasthan sector, with a fifth battery expected by November

These projects form the backbone of a nascent military-industrial complex that India hopes to root at home, so that in a crisis it is not scrambling to augment “10 or 15” imported platforms with emergency foreign orders.

Shedding the colonial mindset Underlying both theatreisation and Atmanirbhar Bharat is a deeper demand: a mindset shift in the armed forces and the civilian bureaucracy. The services still carry British-style structures and rituals - “paraphernalia” of officers surrounded by dozens of attendants - that sit uneasily with the needs of a lean, tech-driven force.

Gupta argues that India’s rise as a defence and industrial power hinges on the ability of the military, the Ministry of Defence and the wider bureaucracy to shed their colonial hangover and trust the private sector as an equal partner. The Prime Minister’s intent is clear; it is now up to implementers — from the PMO downwards and across South Block — to deliver.

In theatre commands and in self-reliant defence production, the window for incrementalism is closing; General Subramanian’s tenure may well determine whether India finally makes the leap.