'India's Modi out of this world': PM checks out South Africa newspaper's headline on Chandrayaan 3

Amid global recognition and accolades for Isro's Chandrayaan 3 which made India the first country to reach the south pole of the moon, a photo of PM Modi reading the headline of a prominent South African newspaper emerged, courtesy of external affairs minister S Jaishankar. PM Modi was in South Africa's Johannesburg when India achieved the historic milestone in space science for ages to come. "India's Modi out of this world," the headline of South Africa's 'The Star' newspaper read. "Prime Minister Modi toasted after historic outer space mission," the report said. "The Indian community around the world is over the moon over Prime Minister Narendra Modi, literally," it went on. PM Modi going through an African newspaper report on Chandrayaan 3 on Thursday morning in Johannesburg.

Here is the page one that PM Modi was seen reading in Johannesburg.

As PM Modi spoke at BRICS on Thursday, he spoke about Chandrayaan's success and thanked everyone for the congratulatory messages for the feat.

World leaders lauded India and PM Modi for the success of Chandrayaan 3. PM Modi took to Twitter, now known as X, to thank everyone for their wishes. “I thank HH Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed for his wishes. This milestone is not just India's pride but a beacon of human endeavor and perseverance. May our efforts in science and space pave the way for a brighter tomorrow for all,” PM Modi replied to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Indeed, through the power of science, India is working towards a brighter future for all. Thank you for the wishes @sanchezcastejon," PM Modi wrote to Spain PM Pedro Sánchez.

As soon as Chandrayaan 3 soft-landed on the moon at 6.04pm on Wednesday, PM Modi called Isro chief S Somnath from Johannesburg and congratulated him and his team. "Somnath Ji, your name is Somnath, which is associated with the moon, and therefore your family members will also be very happy today. Many many congratulations to you and your entire team from my side," PM Modi said over the phone.

