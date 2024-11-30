India's most haunted places: from Ramoji Film City to Bhangarh Fort

There are haunting stories about some locations in India that are difficult to ignore, regardless of one's belief in ghosts. Here are six places that will surely give one a chill down their spines while visiting at any hour: Six haunted places in India, that one must never visit alone

-Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Located in Rajasthan, surrounded by the Aravalli Range, Bhangarh Fort is notorious for being among India's most haunted sites. According to legend, an angry magician cursed the fort and its occupants with perpetual turmoil.

Bhangarh Fort is a must-see for thrill-seekers and paranormal aficionados, as visitors describe terrifying encounters of unexplained noises, apparitions, and an overpowering sense of discomfort, according to website MyTravaly.

-Dow Hill, West Bengal

Dow Hill is surrounded by strange secrets and ghost stories and is tucked away in the foggy forests of Kurseong, West Bengal. Both residents and visitors at Victoria Boys' High School have been chilled by rumours of a headless ghost roaming the school's hallways, according to EaseMyTrip.

A disturbing reminder of the ghostly powers that lurk in the shadows, Dow Hill has been the scene of sightings of a spectral figure wandering the grounds and accounts of terrifying laughter resonating through the woods.

-Fernhill Hotel, Ooty

Perched atop the misty hills of Ooty, Fernhill Hotel exudes an air of faded grandeur and silent melancholy. Once a luxurious retreat for the British elite, the hotel now stands abandoned, its corridors echoing with the whispers of bygone eras and restless spirits, according to MyTravaly.

Visitors recount chilling experiences of disembodied footsteps, flickering lights, and ghostly apparitions haunting the empty halls, making Fernhill Hotel a haunting reminder of Ooty's haunted heritage.

-Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune

Renowned for its spectral stories and paranormal activities, Pune's Shaniwarwada Fort is steeped in history and tradition. The fort, which was constructed by the Peshwas in the 18th century, is a reminder of a terrible history filled with treachery and violence, according to Travel and Leisure India.

In the dark of night, visitors claim to have had terrifying experiences with the ghost of a young prince who prowls the fort's corridors, wailing for assistance. For those who dare to venture into its eerie depths, Shaniwarwada Fort continues to be a terrifying location due to its sinister past and spiritual presence.

-The Savoy Hotel, Mussoorie

The Savoy Hotel, tucked away in Mussoorie's foggy hills, has a sinister mystery inside that has captivated tourists for decades. The hotel, which was once visited by British aristocrats, is rumoured to be haunted by the ghost of Lady Garnet Orme, who died inexplicably.

The Savoy Hotel is a must-visit for paranormal fans because of the frightening experiences guests have reported, including phantom footsteps, mysterious cold spots, and the spectral presence of a veiled woman strolling the hallways. as stated by TravelTriangle.

-Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, one of the biggest film studios globally, is well-known for its extravagant sets and cinematic majesty. The studio is said to be haunted by the ghosts of departed performers and staff members, but underneath the sparkle and glamour comes a darker reality. Ramoji Film City is a spine-tingling destination for thrill-seekers, as visitors relate terrifying tales of haunting apparitions showing up on movie sets, disembodied voices resonating through deserted sound stages, and mysterious technical issues, MyTravaly reported.