India's Omicron tally rises to 422, daily Covid infections at 6987

As many as 422 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in India thus far, the Union health ministry said on Sunday, adding that 6987 more people tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing the national caseload to 34,786,802.

According to the official data, as shared by the health ministry, Maharashtra (108) has reported the highest number of Omicron infections in the country, followed by Delhi (79), Gujarat (43), Telangana (41), Kerala (38), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31) and Rajasthan (22).

Overall, patients of this fresh coronavirus variant have been detected across 13 states and four Union territories (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh and Ladakh).

Of these 422 patients, 130 have been discharged after testing negative, the data also showed.

Meanwhile, as per the latest figures, the nationwide count of active Covid-19 infections is at 76,766, a fall of 266 cases from the day before. 7091 additional patients recovered from the virus, taking the total number of such cases to 34,230,354. Daily toll was recorded at 162, with 479,682 fatalities till now.

Recoveries, deaths and active cases constitute 98.40%, 1.38% and 0.22% of the cumulative tally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an impromptu address to the nation last night, urged people to stay vigilant in view of the Omicron threat. PM Modi also announced that the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive will open for the 15-18 age group from January 3.

He further said that beginning January 10, health care and frontline workers, as well as senior citizens with co-morbidities, will become eligible for a ‘precautionary’ or booster shot.

