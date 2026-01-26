India's Republic Day celebrated with pomp in China; Xi underscores need for ‘friendship’

In Shanghai, the commercial capital of China, the 77th Republic Day celebrations were led by Consul General of India Pratik Mathur, who unfurled the tricolour at the new chancery grounds. The event, marked by pomp and splendour, was attended by over 400 guests, including members of the Indian diaspora, the local Chinese community, and the diplomatic and consular corps, with 20 European Union Consul Generals also present.

Emphasising Beijing’s long-held position on bilateral cooperation, Xi said China believes that being good neighbours, friends and partners who help each other succeed — often described as the vision of the “dragon and the elephant dancing together” — is the right path for both countries.

In his message to President Droupadi Murmu, Xi said that India-China relations have continued to improve and develop, aligning with the fundamental interests of both countries and their people. He described stable and constructive ties between the two nations as vital for maintaining and promoting global peace and prosperity.

China on Monday extended warm greetings to India on the occasion of its 77th Republic Day, with President Xi Jinping underscoring improving bilateral ties and calling for closer cooperation between the two Asian neighbours. The message came as Indian missions across China marked the occasion with ceremonial events and cultural programmes in Beijing and Shanghai.

The programme began with the reading of President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation, followed by stirring chants of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Addressing the gathering, Mathur highlighted the growing momentum in India-China relations during 2025–26, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China in August 2025, the resumption of daily direct flights between Shanghai and Indian cities, the restart of tourist visas, and renewed growth in bilateral trade and investment.

He also spoke about India hosting key global events in the coming months, including the AI Impact Summit and the BRICS summit, reaffirming India’s commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world as one family.

The celebrations featured a special art exhibition commemorating 150 years of India’s national song Vande Mataram, a public singing recital, and the release of a commemorative music video on the life and legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj in Shanghai. Cultural performances showcased India’s classical music and dance traditions, popular cinema, and regional heritage, including a fashion exhibition highlighting Benarasi silk sarees from Varanasi. The event concluded with an Indian culinary festival.

Events in Beijing In Beijing, Indian Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat unfurled the national flag and read excerpts from the President’s address. The Indian Embassy said the celebrations resonated with patriotic fervour, as the audience joined in chanting Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai. A thematic exhibition traced the history and significance of Vande Mataram in India’s freedom struggle, accompanied by cultural performances.

Global greetings India’s Republic Day was also marked by greetings from global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who highlighted India’s democratic values and growing global role.

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day earlier on Monday with a grand parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, showcasing the country’s cultural diversity, development journey, and military strength. The theme of this year’s celebrations was “150 Years of Vande Mataram,” commemorating the national song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.