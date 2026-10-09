India’s rural gender gap in upper-secondary completion remains stark despite wider progress: UNESCO report
The report titled ‘Gender Equity in Access to Education,’ said girls remain disadvantaged in India overall, with an adjusted gender parity index of 0.89.
India has made significant progress in closing gender gaps in education, but a stark rural-urban divide continues to leave girls substantially behind boys at the upper-secondary level, with only 59 girls completing school for every 100 boys in rural areas, according to a new UNESCO Global Education Monitoring (GEM) report released in Paris on Friday.
The report titled ‘Gender Equity in Access to Education,’ said girls remain disadvantaged in India overall, with an adjusted gender parity index of 0.89 for upper-secondary completion.
The Gender Parity Index (GPI) is a socio-economic metric used to measure the relative access to education of males and females, calculated by dividing the number of female students by the number of male students at a given education level. For example, a GPI of 1.00 indicates perfect equality between boys and girls, while a score of 0.89 means that for every 100 boys who complete upper-secondary education, only 89 girls do so.
According to the report, the disparity widens sharply in rural India, where the index falls to 0.59, while parity has been reached in urban areas.
“In rural India, only 59 girls completed upper secondary school for every 100 boys, while there is parity in urban areas,” the report said.
India’s situation contrasts with the broader progress recorded across Central and Southern Asia. The region saw girls’ primary completion rate rise from 42% in 2000 to 90% in 2024, while lower-secondary completion increased from 30% to 83% and upper-secondary completion from 12% to 57%. The report, however, highlights that such regional progress does not necessarily translate into equal outcomes within countries.
Report flags the importance of school cost reduction
The report also flags the importance of interventions that reduce the direct and indirect costs of schooling. In India, evidence cited by the report shows that free school lunches had nearly twice the effect on primary enrolment for girls as for boys, effectively closing the gender gap in disadvantaged rural communities. Children, particularly girls, who received early and consistent school meal support also recorded lower dropout rates.
The report argues that fees are only one part of the cost of keeping children in school. Expenses on books, uniforms, transport, meals and accommodation, as well as the opportunity cost of children’s work, can influence whether girls remain in education. Infrastructure has also mattered. The report cites evidence that India’s national latrine construction initiative increased enrolment among pubescent girls, particularly where sex-specific toilets were provided.
It also cites a randomised trial in 121 villages in Karnataka, where local clubs aimed at building girls’ life skills and social networks modestly improved secondary completion, although many girls remained vulnerable to early marriage.
Turnaround in the neighbourhood
In Nepal, only 8% of girls completed lower secondary education in 1990, compared with 41% of boys. By 2024, the figure had reached 89% for both sexes. The report attributes the turnaround to constitutional recognition of education as a right, free and compulsory basic education, scholarships, expanded secondary provision, free textbooks and improved water and sanitation.
Cambodia offers another example of a rapid reversal: its 22-percentage-point disadvantage for girls in primary completion in 1981 had become an 11-percentage-point advantage by 2024. Bangladesh’s girls’ stipend programme, meanwhile, has been linked to higher attainment and delayed marriage, although early marriage continues to disrupt girls’ education.
The report also warns against interpreting gender parity simply through enrolment figures. Globally, women now outnumber men in tertiary education [Classes]: there were 88 young men for every 100 young women enrolled in 2024, while only 82 men graduated for every 100 women. In Central and Southern Asia, tertiary enrolment reached gender parity by 2024.
More broadly, the report argues that “gender parity does not mean gender equity and inclusion”, since curriculum, pedagogy, teacher attitudes, violence and other factors are not captured by parity indicators.
The report says education systems need coordinated measures that address affordability, school meals, proximity, sanitation, safety, counselling, and second-chance pathways, rather than isolated interventions.
“There are relatively few robust policy frameworks that tackle all those factors in a coherent and coordinated manner and are implemented with fidelity,” it said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanjay Maurya
Sanjay Maurya is a Principal Correspondent with Hindustan Times, where he covers education, with a focus on school and higher education, competitive examinations, education policy and governance. Working as part of the National Bureau, he is based in New Delhi and reports on the Ministry of Education and covers various statutory bodies like UGC, AICTE and NCTE and autonomous bodies like CBSE and NCERT. His reporting also tracks the implementation of key government reforms and policies from school education to higher education including in IITs, NITs, IIMs, central and state universities, and their impact on students and educational institutions. His reporting on the irregularities and rushed implementation of CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluation of Class 12 board exams 2026, triggered administrative action, leading to the transfer of the board's two senior-most officials and the constitution of a committee to probe alleged irregularities in procurement process of the system. He joined Hindustan Times in December 2024. Prior to that, he had a three-year stint at Careers360, where he reported on school and higher education, entrance examinations, admissions, rankings and various education policies involving universities and professional education bodies. Over the years, Maurya has reported extensively on major developments in India's education sector, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, changes in school education, higher education regulation, and the evolution of entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE and CUET. He regularly produces data-driven and explanatory stories based on government documents, parliamentary proceedings, court records and official data. His focus remains on helping readers understand how education policies and institutional decisions affect millions of students, teachers and educational institutions across the country.Read More