Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made an extended pitch to young people in Uttar Pradesh, telling graduates of a government skilling programme in Lucknow that skills would protect their jobs from artificial intelligence, that the world wanted India’s trained technicians more than its university graduates, and pointed to semiconductor and missile manufacturing projects in their state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the 5th National Skill Convocation in Lucknow. (HT Photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The address came months before Uttar Pradesh is due to elect a new assembly. Nearly one in five people in the state, about 44 million, are aged 15 to 24, according to government population projections.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Addressing a gathering of roughly 2,000 people at the fifth National Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh (National Skill Convocation Ceremony) at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Modi announced that India will host the World Skills Asia competition in Greater Noida in 2027, cited a semiconductor factory and BrahMos missile production in the state, and said students of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) deserve the same respect as those at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why did Narendra Modi say practical skills can protect jobs from AI? Modi said that people with practical skills would remain in demand even as AI changes work. He argued that trained workers are increasingly valued alongside, or more than, people with formal qualifications alone. How many young people have been trained under Uttar Pradesh’s Skill Development Mission? Yogi Adityanath said more than 1.7 million young people have been trained under the mission since its implementation accelerated in 2017. He said over 700,000 secured jobs through campus placements. How is Uttar Pradesh preparing young people for jobs in emerging technologies? The state has introduced training in areas including AI, robotics, drones, the Internet of Things and 3D printing at more than 150 ITIs. The courses are intended to match industry needs.

{{^usCountry}} Also read: PM Modi inaugurates six-lane Nitish Setu in Bihar: ‘Bridge name a tribute to ex-CM' Modi says practical skills will remain relevant despite AI {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: PM Modi inaugurates six-lane Nitish Setu in Bihar: ‘Bridge name a tribute to ex-CM' Modi says practical skills will remain relevant despite AI {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“In today’s modern era, what all is being said about AI (Artificial Intelligence)? That AI will do this, AI will do that, AI will take away this person’s job or that person’s job. But understand this point of mine very clearly: no one can take away the job of a person who possesses skill,” Modi said.

He told the graduates that people with practical training would soon be valued above those with formal qualifications. “Write it down, times are changing. More than those people who walk around carrying paper certificates, wearing suits, trousers and ties, those with skill are going to be valued. Whoever has skill, their demand is going to increase,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Modi said demand for Indian workers abroad was rising, and cited conversations with Gulf royals. “Whenever I visit Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, or Kuwait, members of the royal families there always say one thing: ‘The magnificent modern cities you see of ours were not built by our money, but by the hard work of India’s artisans,’” he said. “Today, the entire world is asking for people from India. And whom do they want? Not those who graduated from universities; they want those trained at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).”

Also read: PM Modi says people bought less gold on his advice, invokes Lal Bahadur Shastri: ‘India still has same character’

PM blames colonial rule for decline of traditional Indian crafts

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Modi blamed the decline of India’s traditional crafts on foreign invasions and British rule. He said invaders “struck the very first blow at craftsmanship and skill”, and that the colonial education system introduced by Thomas Babington Macaulay reduced the country’s skill-based learning “merely to producing paper-pushing clerks”.

“The British, too, destroyed skills in India to advance their own industry,” he said.

He told the graduates that India was moving towards becoming the world’s skill capital, with young people at its centre, and called the WorldSkills Asia event “good news for all the youth, for Uttar Pradesh”.

“Next year, that is, in 2027, India is going to host the WorldSkills Asia competition. Young people from across the world, from Asia, are going to come here. And this event, this event in 2027, will take place in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh,” Modi said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal joins BJP as OBC Morcha member, thanks PM Modi, other leaders for a ‘place in the family’

Modi highlights semiconductor and BrahMos projects in Uttar Pradesh

He also listed the state’s industrial projects. “A semiconductor chip manufacturing factory is being built in Uttar Pradesh, and what is talked about the most, Operation Sindoor, the BrahMos missile that gave sleepless nights to the enemy during Operation Sindoor, is now also being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan in May 2025 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, triggering a four-day conflict between the two countries.

The BrahMos integration and testing facility in Lucknow opened in May 2025; the semiconductor unit is the HCL-Foxconn plant near Jewar.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present at the event, said the central government places an emphasis on skill development alongside the traditional education curriculum.

Union minister Jayant Chaudhary asserted that there is a tremendous interest in the world regarding India’s skilled workforce.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: India, Canada wrap up sixth round of trade talks ahead of Modi's visit next month

Yogi says over 1.7 million youths trained under state skill mission

“A skilled workforce is the cornerstone of Viksit Bharat. Youth trained under Skill India are set to become the backbone of a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat by 2047,” Yogi said.

“By the time the country celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047, prosperity will be reflected on every face. Every woman will be empowered and will be providing leadership to society. Providing employment to the youth, ensuring self-reliance for farmers and securing dignified wages for workers are among the government’s key objectives.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Adityanath also said that since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has accelerated the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Skill Mission. The state’s youth are being provided with platforms to harness their potential. As a result, more than 1.7 million youths have been trained under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, while over seven lakh have successfully secured jobs through campus placements, he said Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister of state Pankaj Chaudhary, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state ministers Manoj Pandey and Kapil Dev Agarwal were also present at the event.