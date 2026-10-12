Jayant Chaudhary invokes Rashtriya Lok Dal legacy, hits back at Akhilesh Yadav in Agra

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary addressed a ‘Swabhiman Rally’ at Jaingara village in Agra district’s Fatehpur Sikri assembly constituency on Monday—the Jat heartland of Agra district—indirectly hitting back at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his ‘chavanni’ remark against him. Jayant Chaudhary (FILE PHOTO)

“This is a land of proud people who bow to none. They bow only before those who are willing to lay down their lives for the nation. Even a farmer in the Braj region bows before the land he cultivates,” he said.

Referring to Samajwadi Party chief’s ‘chavanni’ jibe, he said that an innuendo has been made against him. Akhilesh Yadav had reportedly used the word ‘chavanni ko rupaya bana diya’ to taunt Chaudhary after the latter broke away from the SP alliance which he had inked in with for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and joined the BJP-led NDA instead.

“A remark was made to target and hurt me, like an arrow aimed at me, but it missed its mark. Now, he is regretting making such a comment and feels he should not have said it,” Chaudhary said, without naming Akhilesh Yadav.

“Such is the nature of verbal arrows. What can one expect from someone who speaks without thinking, is always sarcastic and takes nothing seriously? Who would stand with someone who does not know how to value relationships?” Chaudhary said.

“He wants to tell me my worth, but I can tell him mine. The SP was in a better position when the RLD was with it. Our MLAs’ value in government formation is well known, even to legislators in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur,” he added.

“RLD workers have struggled for decades, often remaining in the Opposition. Our MLAs are honest, hardworking and loyal. We will work to revive the legacy and ideology of Chaudhary Charan Singh in this region,” Jayant Chaudhary said.

He said Agra residents had always supported the RLD, adding that the region was known for excellence in everything, from the Taj Mahal to its footwear and petha.

Referring to an investment of ₹60,000 crore in ITIs, he said, “A common farmer has long struggled to make agriculture profitable. This is a bitter reality, but things are changing, new opportunities are emerging and young people are contributing to the vision of a New India”.

He stressed the need to set up a potato processing unit in the region and establish a Potato Board to frame policies benefiting potato growers in Agra and neighbouring areas. He also praised local hero Veer Gokula’s valour and promised to include material on him in NCERT textbooks.