India-US ties greatest testament to Gandhi-King legacy, says Indian diplomat
The current strong ties between India and the United States is the greatest testament to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr, Consul General of India in Chicago Amit Kumar has said.
Kumar said this at the first Gandhi King Legacy Roundtable Summit organized by the US Congressional Multi Advisory Task Force of Congressman Danny K Davis in cooperation with Metropolitan Asian Family Services on February 26.
"The greatest testament to the Gandhi-King legacy is the current ties between India, the world's largest democracy and the US, the oldest democracy," Kumar said, addressing the summit in Chicago last week, according to a media release issued on Tuesday.
He said the supply of Indian-made Covid-19 vaccines to several countries recently is "another glowing example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global leadership".
"Martin Luther King Jr. was a disciple of Gandhi. A lot of Gandhi's teachings was put into practice by Martin Luther king Jr. So it is important that our elected leaders and community leaders adapt and enrich the same partnership between African and Indian communities in Chicago and beyond," said Congressman Danny K Davis in his presidential address.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emergency was a mistake, says Rahul Gandhi; talks about father, Prabhakaran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-US ties greatest testament to Gandhi-King legacy, says Indian diplomat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate crisis to cost $100 billion to Indian firms in next 5 years: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Assembly session next week: Govt may table state budget on March 9
- For 2020-21, Delhi had pegged budgeted revenue receipts (excluding borrowings) at ₹55,309 crore. Revised estimates for the year will be mentioned in the upcoming budget (2021-22) and actual revenue receipts for the year will reflect in the budget after that.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Long wait times, glitches in Co-WIN slow vaccine drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wife not husband’s chattel, can't be forced to live with him, says Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC tells states to install CCTVs in police stations, probe agencies in 5 months
- Court-appointed amicus curiae senior advocate Siddhartha Dave prepared a chart indicating unsatisfactory response from states as well with some proposing to achieve compliance of Court’s December 2, 2020 order by end of 2023.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC backs taxpayers in software royalty case
- The judgment, which involved approximately ₹500 crore in tax revenue, will impact companies such as IBM India Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Hewlett Packard India, Mphasis Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, and GE India, among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 days after 12-year-old girl disappeared in UP’s Bulandshahr, body found in pit
- The girl's family lodged a complaint three day after she went missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barely 22 days after taking first jab of vaccine, medico dies of Covid-19
- Shubhendu Shubham, 23, a 2016-batch student of Patna’s Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), had taken the first shot of Covaxin in the first week of February, but tested positive for the viral infection later last month before he could take the second shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar market desolate after death of eatery owner's son in militant attack
- For the past 13 days, the Durga-Nag market at Dalgate in Srinagar has been desolate and locals and traders in grief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi’s photo on vaccination certificate violates model code, TMC tells ECI
- TMC’s leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O, Brien asked the Election Commission to stop the Prime Minister "from taking unfair advantages and undue publicity at tax payer’s cost during the conduct of elections".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghulam Nabi Azad becomes catalyst in rift in Congress unit in J-K
- Ghulam Nabi Azad detractors and supporters in the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Committee accused each other of acting at the behest of the BJP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP
- Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Notice to Manipuri talk show under new digital media laws revoked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox