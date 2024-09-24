Indigenisation in focus as defence minister inaugurates top Coast Guard meet

The ongoing indigenisation drive in the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) came into sharp focus on Tuesday as defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 41st conference of the organisation’s top brass and highlighted the government’s commitment to modernise it and the three services with locally produced military hardware. Defence minister Rajnath Singh during the 41st Coast Guard Commanders' Conference in Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Touching upon the steps being taken to boost ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in the defence manufacturing sector, Singh said 31 ships were being built for ICG by Indian yards in projects worth more than ₹4,000 crore.

In his address, Singh highlighted the approvals given by the defence acquisition council, India’s apex military procurement body, to enhance the coast guard’s capabilities with a raft of platforms and systems, including multi-mission maritime aircraft, software defined radios, interceptor boats, Dornier aircraft and next-generation fast patrol vessels.

“In this era of artificial intelligence, quantum technology and drones, the field of security is witnessing significant changes. Given the current geopolitical situation, maritime threats will increase in the future. We need to be alert and ready. The importance of manpower will always remain, but the world should know us as a technology-oriented Coast Guard,” Singh said.

The three-day conference will serve as a vital forum for ICG commanders to engage in discussions on strategic, operational and administrative matters in the backdrop of the evolving geopolitical developments and complexities of maritime security, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Singh described ICG as the country’s foremost guard, ensuring the security of the vast coastline through constant monitoring of the exclusive economic zone, and prevention of illegal activities such as terrorism and trafficking of arms, drugs and humans. Defence secretary Giridhar Aramane, secretary (defence production) Sanjeev Kumar and secretary (ex-servicemen welfare) Niten Chandra were among the senior officers present.

The ICG Commanders will interact with chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan and navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi during the three-day conference. “The discussions are designed to foster collaboration among the services across the full spectrum of maritime security, while also promoting the growth and infrastructure development of ICG,” the statement added.