An IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Chikalthana Airport in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after an elderly woman, 89, died onboard on Sunday night, news agency PTI reported citing an airport official. The flight left for Varanasi after the police completed the necessary formalities.(Representational Photo/PTI)

The Varanasi-bound flight had taken off from Mumbai.

The woman, identified as Sushila Devi, started feeling unwell mid-air soon after the flight took off. Owing to the medical emergency, the flight was forced make emergency landing at the Chikalthana Airport at around 10 pm on Sunday, however, till the time the medical team examined the woman on landing, she had already died, the official told PTI.

The woman was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.

The flight left for Varanasi after the police completed the necessary formalities. The woman's body was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar, according to IndiGo.

