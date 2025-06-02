Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Ranchi after bird hit; passengers safe

ByVishal Kant
Jun 02, 2025 08:03 PM IST

Officials said all the passengers are safe, but the aircraft suffered a ‘dent’ after the bird hit, probably by a vulture

RANCHI: Around 175 passengers had a close shave after an IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit and made an emergency landing at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport on Monday, officials said.

The bird hit dented the external body near the nose of the flight. (Representational image)
The bird hit dented the external body near the nose of the flight. (Representational image)

All the passengers and crew members are safe while the aircraft, Airbus 320, travelling from Patna to Kolkata via Ranchi, suffered damage in the incident, people aware of the development said.

“An IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit near Ranchi. It was approximately 10 to 12 nautical miles away from here, at about 3,000 to 4,000 feet altitude, when the incident occurred. The IndiGo flight was coming from Patna to Ranchi, and the pilot had to make an emergency landing here,” a senior airport official said.

Officials said all the passengers are safe, but the aircraft suffered a ‘dent’ after the bird hit, probably by a vulture. Engineers are assessing the damage, an official said.

Officials said the bird hit occurred as the flight was preparing for its landing at Ranchi, scheduled at around 11.55 am. The pilot decided to abort landing and kept hovering in the sky to assess the impact and then connected the authorities for the emergency landing, which was carried out successfully, an official said.

People familiar with the matter said the bird hit dented the external body near the nose of the flight. While a few passengers were shifted into another flight for their onward journey to Kolkata, a few others would fly out on Tuesday, the people said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Ranchi after bird hit; passengers safe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On