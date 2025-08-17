Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
IndiGo flight makes sudden 'go around' at Guwahati airport, lands in 2nd attempt: Report

Published on: Aug 17, 2025 09:55 pm IST

A source from the airline told PTI that the flight's move had no impact on the carrier or any passengers.

A Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight on Sunday made a sudden 'go around' seconds before landing at the city's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, PTI reported citing unnamed officials.

An IndiGo passenger aircraft on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.(Reuters)
A go-around, also known as a missed approach or aborted landing, is a procedure where an aircraft, during its final approach or after touchdown, discontinues its landing attempt and climbs back into the air for another approach or diversion.

A source from the airline told the news agency that this flight's move had no impact on the carrier or any passengers.

"Go around is absolutely a normal phenomenon during the landing of an aircraft if the pilot faces any issue. He may decide to make a second attempt for various reasons, for the safety of the passengers and there is nothing to worry about," the company source said.

The plane landed safely at LGBI Airport in Guwahati on the second attempt, the source added.

An airport official said that IndiGo's flight 6E-187 was coming from Dibrugarh to Guwahati.

The flight has already proceeded on its onward journey after completing its necessary formalities, the official added.

On Saturday, about 15 flights bound for Mumbai had to execute go-arounds due to unfavourable weather. Over 350 flights were delayed and two were diverted.

An IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft's tail also touched the runway at Mumbai Airport during a low-altitude go-around.

