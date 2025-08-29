Indigo gets DGCA nod to operate Turkish’s aircraft for six more months

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved a six-month extension for IndiGo to operate two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on damp lease from Turkish Airlines. Passengers board an Indigo aircraft on a cloudy morning, at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA), in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 27 (PTI)

The fresh authorisation, issued on August 26, allows the airline to operate the twin-aisle jets until February 28 next, subject to strict conditions.

The development comes after DGCA, in May, provided a final extension till August 31 to operate these aircraft. The extension comes amid strain in ties between India and Turkey, with concerns raised over the latter’s ties with Pakistan.

This is the third extension granted to the airline.

An Indigo spokesperson said “this approval comes at a crucial time and will help mitigate losses to the Indian aviation due to geopolitical restrictions, and greatly benefitting Indian travellers during the peak travel season by ensuring a seamless, direct connection to Istanbul and points beyond”.

This provides much-needed continuity and stability in operations, the spokesperson said, enabling the airline to serve the growing demand for international travel better.

“We are thankful to the authorities for accepting our request for extension. As always, we continue to be fully compliant with the relevant regulations and conditions of extension laid down by the authorities.”

The two aircraft, each with a seating capacity of 531 passengers, are being used by IndiGo to operate direct flights between Delhi, Mumbai and Istanbul.

The DGCA letter, addressed to IndiGo’s accountable manager (the airline’s chief executive officer Pieter Elbers) said the six-month extension was intended to give the airline sufficient time to make alternative arrangements.

Indigo may consider getting these or other suitable aircraft on dry lease and operate the same on their Air Operators Certificate, it said.

“Beyond this extension, IndiGo may either operate the India-Turkey route with their own aircraft or any other wet/damp leased aircraft compliant with requirements…,” the DGCA circular dated August 26 said.

“This extension of 6 months is more than adequate for IndiGo to make other suitable arrangements, and no further extension would be considered for these wet/damp lease operations,” it added.

To be sure, in a damp lease, the lessor provides the maintenance along with the aircraft but not the crew and insurance. Wet lease involves leasing an aircraft, along with crew, maintenance and insurance.

The circular also mandated compliance with safety, security, and operational requirements.

Among the conditions, it stated that IndiGo must provide detailed briefings to foreign crew on Indian rules, airport procedures, and weather conditions, maintain current medical and license records of crew, and ensure that all safety briefings are delivered in both Hindi and English.

It asked that the leased aircraft be maintained as per the State of Registry, while operations remain under the Indian operator’s oversight to ensure adherence to local regulations.

Additionally, DGCA directed the airline to share flight schedules for surveillance, ensure the availability of “No-Go” spares before deployment, and report all incidents or occurrences involving these aircraft promptly to the regulator.