IndiGo granted one-time extension to respond to DGCA's notice till Monday

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday granted IndiGo a 24-hour extension to submit its response to the show-cause notice over massive disruptions. IndiGo flight cancellation crisis has been going on since Tuesday, December 2.

The airline, which is facing widespread disruptions this week, had sought additional time for a response citing operational constraints due to the scale of its nationwide operations and multiple unavoidable factors.

The airline regulator granted IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and the Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras a one-time extension till 6 pm on Monday to respond to DGCA's show-cause notice issued on Saturday, which originally had a 24-hour deadline.

“The two functionaries in their request dated 07 December 2025, sought additional time for a response citing operational constraints due to the scale of its nationwide operations and multiple unavoidable factors that contributed to disruptions across several airports. After reviewing the request, DGCA has extended the deadline only until 1800 hrs on 08 December 2025, with a clear direction that no further extensions will be permitted,” the DGCA statement said.

IndiGo on Sunday cancelled over 650 flights while the disrupted operations were slowly stabilising as it operated around 1,650 flights in the day.

While granting an extension, the DGCA also cautioned that failure to submit a complete and comprehensive reply will result in the “regulator proceeding ex-parte, based on the available records.”

The airline also said it processed refunds totalling ₹610 crore so far against cancelled or severely delayed flights, and delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across the country as of Saturday. The move comes after the Ministry of Civil Aviation asked the airline to process refunds and baggage by 8 pm on Sunday.

IndiGo flight operations have been significantly disrupted for six days in a row, resulting in massive flight cancellations and delays impacting travel plans of thousands of passengers.