40-year-old IndiGo pilot dies at Nagpur airport 55 mins before take-off

ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi/nagpur
Aug 18, 2023 12:14 AM IST

An IndiGo pilot collapsed at a boarding gate in Nagpur airport on Thursday, shortly before he was to operate a flight, and died while being taken to the hospital, officials familiar with the matter said.

A Directorate General of Civil Aviation official said the pilot operated two sectors on Wednesday (HT Photo)
The pilot, identified as Captain Manoj Subramanyam (40), was to operate the Nagpur-Pune 6E135 flight around 1pm, but he collapsed  around 12.05pm. As per preliminary reports, the pilot died due to “sudden cardiac arrest”, said KIMS-Kingsway Hospital spokesperson, Aejaz Shami.

Airport director Abid Ruhi said an emergency team administered CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to the pilot after he collapsed but he did not respond and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Expressing grief over the incident, an airline spokesperson said: “We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Ruhi said Subramanyam was to operate his first flight for the day on Thursday when he collapsed. “He had 27 hours of rest and was to operate four sectors today, including the Nagpur-Pune sector, which would have been his first for the day,” he added.

A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said the pilot operated two sectors on Wednesday.

Later in the day, Subramanium’s body was sent to a government-run medical college in Nagpur for a post-mortem examination. “The body will be handed over to family members tomorrow (Friday) after the post-mortem examination,” Dr Raj Gajbhiye, the dean of the medical college, said.

Meanwhile, the Nagpur-Pune flight on Thursday was delayed by nearly 15 minutes after the incident and took off around 1.15pm.

The incident comes a day after a senior Qatar Airways pilot died of cardiac arrest while he was flying as a passenger on a Delhi-Doha flight. He had earlier worked with SpiceJet and Alliance Air.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
