IndiGo says passenger who hit pilot handed over to law enforcement agencies, could be put under ‘no-fly list’

IndiGo on Monday said the passenger who punched the flight's captain over delay has been handed over to law enforcement agencies and could be put under no-flying list, the airline said in a statement. IndiGo passenger assaults pilot amid chaos due to flight delays(Twitter )

“On January 14, a customer assaulted our first officer during the announcement of a flight delay flight 6E 2175. As per protocol, the customer was declared unruly and handed over to the local law enforcement agencies,” the IndiGo statement read.



ALSO READ: Aviation minister's strong words after IndiGo pilot attacked by passenger over flight delay



“This incident is being referred to the independent internal committee for appropriate action and inclusion of the customer on the ‘no-fly list’ as laid down in regulatory guidelines. The safety and scurity of our customers and crew are of paramount importance. and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards any such unacceptable behaviour,” the statement added.



In a video that went viral on Sunday, a passenger named Sahil Kataria charged at Captain Anup Kumar before hitting him as the latter was announcing the delay of a Goa-bound flight. The incident had triggered outrage and prompted calls for declaring the passenger ‘unruly' and put him on the no-fly list.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The flight attendant can be heard shouting out "You can't do this; you can't do this" as the man who caused the commotion headed back to his seat.

The Delhi police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter based on a complaint filed by Anup Kumar, the co-pilot of the IndiGo aircraft.



“A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 290 (punishment for creating public nuisance) of the IPC and section 22 of the Aircraft Rules has been registered against the passenger and investigation taken up,” a police official said.



In another video that went viral, the attacker was heard on camera saying ‘Sorry Sir’ to the person who shot the video. The person who was filming the video, said,"no sorry".