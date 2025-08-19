IndiGo urges passengers to leave early amid waterlogging on Mumbai roads

IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for passengers flying out of Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, indicating extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas.(ANI)

Several routes to the airport are experiencing waterlogging, leading to sluggish traffic and operational challenges. Delays in departures and arrivals are expected, and passengers are advised to check their flight status via the IndiGo app or website.

"With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may cause. If you're scheduled to travel, we recommend leaving a little earlier and keeping an eye on your flight status via our app or website," read the advisory.

IndiGo teams are closely monitoring the situation and working to minimise disruptions. The safety, comfort, and peace of mind of passengers remain the airline's top priority.

"Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and working diligently to keep operations steady. Your safety, comfort, and peace of mind remain our priority, and we deeply value your patience and understanding," added the advisory.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday issued a warning about the severe weather conditions in the state, particularly in Mumbai, due to heavy rainfall.

Mumbai received 177 mm of rainfall in just 6-8 hours, prompting the CM to advise citizens to take precautions as more showers are expected along with high tides. A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, with the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in these areas."In the last 2 days, Maharashtra has received widespread rainfall.

Red Alert and Orange Alert have been issued for several districts. Even for the next three days, until 21st August, half of the districts in Maharashtra have either Red Alert or Orange Alert. We discussed the precautions that need to be taken due to this," Fadnavis said.