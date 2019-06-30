Indo-Tibetan Border Police DIG completes ‘Seven Summit’

Aparna Kumar has become the first Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer to complete the ‘Seven Summit’ challenge after successfully climbing Mt Denali on Sunday, additional director general of ITBP said.

RK Mishra, additional director general ITBP said, “We are all so proud of her that she has become the first IPS and ITBP officer to complete the ‘Seven Summit’ challenge. We are all very happy that a member of the force has achieved this feat.”

“Now, only North Pole is left and she will achieve that also very soon. Her achievement is an empowerment to all women mountaineers,” Mishra said.

Sanjay Kumar, the mountaineer’s husband who is currently the commissioner of Saharanpur said, “Today (Sunday) morning I learnt about Aparna successfully climbing Mt Denali along with her guide. With this expedition she has also completed the ‘Seven Summit’ challenge.”

Kumar is a 2002 batch IPS from Uttar Pradeshh cadre and is currently posted as Deputy Inspector General, Indo Tibetan Border Police Northern Frontier at Dehradun.

Kumar left India for mission Denali on June 15 and was expected to reach the Summit around July 10 but was able to complete her expedition before time because of fair weather conditions.

She climbed the peak on Sunday in her third attempt, after two attempts in 2018 and 2017.

In January this year, Kumar became the first IPS and ITBP officer to successfully complete her expedition to the South Pole.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 23:29 IST