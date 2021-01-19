Indo-Pacific region guided by norms an article of faith for India: Foreign Secy
- Against the backdrop of China’s assertive actions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India has stepped up cooperation with its partners to oppose unilateral actions and protect the freedom of navigation and overflight across the Indo-Pacific.
India, France and Japan have to work with like-minded countries to ensure the Indo-Pacific region remains open and peaceful even as they focus on economic resilience and post-Covid-19 recovery, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said on Tuesday.
“An Indo-Pacific guided by norms and governed by rules, with freedom of navigation, open connectivity, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, is an article of faith for India,” Shringla told a workshop organised by the Observer Research Foundation and the embassies of France and Japan.
Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki, in his address, said his country perceives India as “the indispensable partner” in its efforts to achieve a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. He added this vision can’t be achieved by any single country, and requires collective efforts by like-minded states such as India and France with universal values such as freedom and inclusiveness.
French envoy Emmanuel Lenain said the Covid-19 crisis was a “great accelerator of both opportunities and risks” and there had been a “rapid change in the balance of power, including unilateral policies by some countries”. He added, “All this creates uncertainties and triggers the risk of non-cooperative policies.”
Against the backdrop of China’s assertive actions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India has stepped up cooperation with its partners to oppose unilateral actions and protect the freedom of navigation and overflight across the Indo-Pacific. This includes cooperation through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad and trilateral meetings involving Australia, France, Japan and the US.
Shringla said India has mainstreamed the expression “Indo-Pacific” and encouraged others to “perceive and define the region in its full extent”. He added, “That is why countries such as Germany and Netherlands, physically distant but economic stakeholders in the Indo-Pacific, have released strategies for the region.”
India’s Indo-Pacific strategy was outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech in Singapore in 2018 as the “SAGAR” doctrine or "Security and Growth for All in the Region”. Shringla said this depends on “securing end-to-end supply chains in the region, no disproportionate dependence on a single country, and ensuring prosperity for all stakeholder nations”.
New Delhi also has the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative, which envisages building a rules-based architecture on seven pillars, including maritime security, disaster risk management, and trade connectivity, he said.
Shringla also said India and France have a highly developed maritime security partnership, which includes the joint naval exercise Varuna and cooperation to enhance maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean. At the same time, India and Japan work together on maritime security, and recently signed an agreement on reciprocal provision of military supplies and services that will promote interoperability between their defence forces, he said.
Lenain said a “strategic triangle” is being created between Paris, Tokyo and Delhi that is committed to a rules-based Indo-Pacific order, and the three countries stand as factors of stability and progress.
Suzuki said the three countries should also seek a partnership with other like-minded states such as the members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) to build on efforts to ensure the region remains free and open.
“As the challenges in (maritime security and digital connectivity) go beyond geographical boundaries, international cooperation is essential, and region-wide trilateral cooperation should make a difference,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hesitancy causes wastage of 1,000 vaccine doses in Delhi, say health officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police urge farmers to shift R-Day tractor rally to KMP e-way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi says India ‘owned’ by a few; Centre hits back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 migrant workers, a yr-old infant crushed by truck in Surat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, France air exercise to kick off in Rajasthan today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India begins vaccine export from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC worker shot dead in north Bengal, another leader dies of heart attack
- The family of the man who was shot dead alleged that he was a victim of infighting in the local unit of the Trinamool Congress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin recipients under stricter watch, says Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘To her, patients always came first’: Cancer care pioneer dies at 93
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior docs told to get vaccinated to instil confidence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt tweaks app to allow walk-ins, experts want wider access to shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retired police officer arrested for vandalising RSS office in Indore
- Shrikant Sharma, a retired deputy commandant of Special Armed Force of the Madhya Pradesh police, had earlier objected to the setting up of an office of the RSS for the Ram Temple fund collection drive in his neighborhood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination lagging, govt appeals against hesitancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No kidnapping, no conversion, went on my own to Karnataka, says Gorakhpur woman
- The woman's father had earlier lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the youth from Karnataka for allegedly kidnapping his daughter and forcing her to change religion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC vacates stay as Jharkhand Speaker ends Babulal Marandi’s anti-defection trial
- The Speaker had initiated proceedings under anti-defection laws to decide if the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) led by Babulal Marandi into the BJP in February, 2020, was valid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox