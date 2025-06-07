Audio, CCTV clips, raincoat: What is known about Indore couple's Meghalaya honeymoon mystery

The mystery about the Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder and the disappearance of his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya keeps deepening. The footage, recorded by a CCTV camera at the homestay, shows Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam, both in black jackets, carrying a white suitcase.(X/@satyaagrahindia)

The newly-wed couple, who were on their honeymoon in the East Khasi Hills area, disappeared on May 23.

While the body of Raja Raghuvanshi was found earlier this week, his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, is still missing. A team of multiple agencies is engaged in the search for the missing woman. Here is what we know so far about the Meghalaya murder and disappearance mystery.

The Meghalaya murder mystery | What is known