Meghalaya murder mystery deepens as CCTV clip shows Indore couple a day before disappearance

The mystery surrounding the death of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi and the disappearance of his wife Sonam intensified after a CCTV footage surfaced, showing the couple a day before they went missing during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya. The footage, recorded by a CCTV camera at the homestay, shows Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam, both in black jackets, carrying a white suitcase.(X/@satyaagrahindia)

The visual accessed by T7 News Channel shows the couple arriving at a Shillong homestay on a scooter on May 22, a day before they lost contact with their families. The two are seen dropping off their luggage before riding away again.

The footage, recorded by a CCTV camera at the homestay, shows Raja and Sonam, both in black jackets, carrying a white suitcase. The two appear to be interacting normally. Raja is then seen entering the premises and speaking to hotel staff while Sonam waits outside, removing her jacket and fixing her hair. He later returns, takes out some belongings from the suitcase, and hands them over to Sonam.

Notably, the white shirt she is seen wearing in the video was later recovered near Raja's body.

The same scooter also seen in the footage was later found abandoned near the spot where Raja’s body was discovered, police officials said.

Raja Raghuvanshi (29) was found dead on May 27 in a deep gorge, nearly 20 kilometres from the Shillong homestay. His body was located with the help of a drone, not far from where the scooter was left. Cops also recovered his mobile phone and a machete believed to have been used in the crime.

“It is a clear case of homicide. The person was murdered, there is no doubt about that,” said Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills.

A murder case has been registered and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case.

Meanwhile, the search for Sonam Raghuvanshi continues and has entered its third week. Her brother is currently in Shillong to assist with the investigation and ongoing efforts to trace her.

The Meghalaya Police, along with multiple agencies including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and a Special Operations Team, are part of the search operation. Authorities recently found a black raincoat with what appeared to be bloodstains near the area, although forensic confirmation is awaited.

The couple had earlier checked in to another homestay in Shillong on May 21, as seen in a previously obtained CCTV footage.

Raja's body has been flown back to Indore, while the circumstances leading to his murder and Sonam's disappearance still remain unclear.