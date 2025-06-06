Meghalaya couple mystery: ‘Was killed’ poster emerges at Indore man's funeral, family fears his wife abducted

A chilling poster reportedly emerged at the funeral of Raja Raghuvanshi, the tourist from Madhya Pradesh's Indore who was found dead in Meghalaya during his honeymoon with his wife. The family of Raja Raghuvanshi has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi requesting a CBI inquiry into the matter.(PTI)

The poster at the funeral read, “I did not die… I was killed," according to a TOI report.

The haunting words have become a rallying cry for justice after Raja Raghuvanshi, a young businessman from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, was allegedly murdered and his body dumped in a remote gorge in Meghalaya's Cherrapunji.

His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, has been missing for two weeks after the couple disappeared during their honeymoon, and the families of the couple allege that the authorities are not doing enough to find her.

Raja’s brother said that the family fears that Sonam had been abducted and disappeared from Meghalaya and will not be found there anymore, as per TOI.

Raja and Sonam's family demand a CBI probe

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

Speaking to ANI news agency, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Vipul Raghuvanshi, said, "We have written a letter to the Prime Minister requesting a CBI inquiry and submitted it at the commissioner's office. We would like the PM and the Chief Minister to extend their support to us, and the CBI investigation should be conducted into the matter. It could bring justice to Raja and make finding Sonam easier. The way the Meghalaya police is working on this case, they won't bring justice to Raja."

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed grief and called it a very unfortunate incident. He also stressed that all the necessary steps would be taken to arrest those behind the incident.

Indore couple mystery: What's the case?

The newly married businessman from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi, had gone missing along with his wife, Sonam, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

The couple were last seen on May 23. Later on June 2, Raja's body was found in a gorge at Sohrarim near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, while Sonam is still missing, and the search operation to trace her continues.

What earlier was being called an accidental death turned out to be a possible murder, with police reportedly recovering a bloodstained weapon which they believed was used in the killing of Raja, while a raincoat was also found in Mawkma village, a few kilometres from the gorge where Raja's body was discovered.

The couple tied the knot last month on May 11 and left for a Shillong trip from Indore on May 20. The family had their last conversation with the couple on the afternoon of May 23, and their phone went off by the evening of the same day, according to the family member.