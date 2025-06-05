Meghalaya murder mystery: Police recover black raincoat. Who does it belong to? Indore tourist's wife still missing

The Meghalaya Police have recovered a black raincoat near a viewpoint during the ongoing search for Sonam Raghuvanshi, a tourist from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, who went missing with her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi, the newly-wed couple on their honeymoon, went missing on May 23.(Sources by HT)

The couple, who were on their honeymoon, went missing on May 23. While the body of Raja Raghuvanshi has been recovered, his wife Sonam is still missing.

The raincoat might give a clue as to what happened that fateful day. But the big question about it is who it belongs to.

The black raincoat puzzle in the Meghalaya murder case

The black raincoat is currently a puzzle to be solved in the Meghalaya murder case involving the Madhya Pradesh couple.

Vivek Syiem, superintendent of police (SP) East Khasi Hills, said that the coat recovered by the rescuers appears to have a certain stain. However, he offered no confirmation about them being bloodstains.

"We have recovered a black field coat that appears to have certain stains, but we cannot confirm if they are bloodstains. Only forensic analysis can determine that," Syiem told ANI.

The cops are also unable to verify whether the coat belongs to the missing woman from Indore and rely on a further probe.

We are comparing the recovered items with available footage to verify if the coat belongs to the missing woman. However, we can only confirm that after further examination, especially since the coat is a size 3XL raincoat," the officer said.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed after the Meghalaya Police recovered a machete, the weapon allegedly used in the suspected murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, whose body was found on Monday.

SP Syiem said the police had registered a case and seized a phone. He added that the postmortem of Raghuvanshi's body was conducted on Tuesday.

"The postmortem of the body of Raja Raghuvanshi was done. The case has been registered, and a special investigation team has been formed, headed by the SP city. We have recovered and seized the phone and the weapon (used in the crime)," SP Syiem told ANI.

When asked about the whereabouts of Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, he said, "We haven't found the body yet".

Who were Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi?

Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi were a newlywed couple from Indore who went missing in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, on May 23. Their honeymoon met with a tragic end as the body of the husband was found in a ditch while the search operation for the missing woman continues.

The couple tied the knot last month on May 11 and left for a Shillong trip from Indore on May 20. The family had their last conversation with the couple on the afternoon of May 23, and their phone was switched off