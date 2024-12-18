Menu Explore
Indore medical college, MP govt launch probes as X user claims ragging at boys’ hostel

PTI |
Dec 18, 2024 08:06 PM IST

Indore, A state-run medical college in Indore has launched a probe after a case of alleged ragging of a first-year MBBS student came to light, the institution's dean said on Wednesday.

The district administration has also begun an investigation into the matter, an official said.

In a series of posts on X, a user named, 'Please Help Me' alleged that he was ragged in the boys' hostel of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in the city.

The X user, who identified himself as a first-year MBBS student, said he is under severe depression due to ragging. The user claimed that he has been tortured badly for the last three months and he is close to death.

“I am not making baseless allegations. I am telling my own story... If there is Ravan's Lanka inside the city, then it is the boys' hostel of MGM Medical College where neither the police nor the college has control,” said the X user.

The post alleged that senior students, after consuming drugs, beat up juniors on the hostel terrace from late night till early morning.

The social media user also tagged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and top police and administration officials seeking help.

Dr Nilesh Dalal, in-charge Dean of the medical college, told reporters, “Our anti-ragging committee is investigating the matter. We have also recorded the statements of the students living in the boys' hostel, but so far no student has talked about ragging or any assault.”

Dr VS Pal, the chief warden of the boys' hostel of the medical college, said that he had not received any complaint of ragging from any student of the hostel in the recent past.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also started investigating the allegations of ragging in the hostel.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Nidhi Verma said the college had told them that 59 first-year MBBS students reside in the boys’ hostel.

“We have spoken to about 50 of these students regarding the allegations of ragging and the arrangements in the hostel,” Verma said.

According to another official from the administration, the students of the boys’ hostel have complained about the lack of adequate arrangements for CCTV cameras and security personnel inside the campus. These claims are being investigated, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
