Home / India News / Indore reports 27 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 3,597

Indore reports 27 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 3,597

Indore is one of the worst-affected districts in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

india Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:13 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Indore
With 27 persons testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the case count in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district rose to 3,597 on Wednesday, a health official said.

Moreover, three persons have reportedly died of the infection at different hospitals in the district, which has reported 141 deaths so far, he said.

According to the data, a 72-year-old Covid-19 patient, who had died at a private hospital in the city on May 14, was among the latest casualties, the official said.

A total of 2,132 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the district so far, he added.

The Indore district administration has drawn flak for delaying the reports of deaths in the region.

The Congress and NGOs have alleged that the health department was sharing data about deaths “at its convenience”, raising doubts about the authenticity of the information.

