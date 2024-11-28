Bengaluru: A one-day-old baby boy, abducted from the Maternal and Child Health Department of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi, was reunited with his mother within 36 hours, thanks to swift police action. Infant abducted from Kalaburagi hospital brought back to parents

The police identified the accused as Umera, Nasreen, and Fatima, residents of the MSK Mill area in Kalaburagi, aged between 26 and 33. After kidnapping the infant, the trio sold him to a woman named Khairunnisa for ₹50,000. Local residents who had seen news reports about the baby’s disappearance became suspicious upon noticing the infant in Khairunnisa’s home and alerted the police.

Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner confirmed the details to HT, stating, “The accused kidnapped the infant of Ramakrishna Sagar and Kasturi, a couple from Ravur village in Chittapur taluk, by posing as nurses. We formed four police teams to track down the suspects. At midnight, we rescued the baby and returned him to his mother. We are investigating whether the accused are involved in similar cases. The fourth accused, Khairunnisa, fled after the incident, and we are searching for her.”

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Police Commissioner, along with other officers, visited the hospital and officially handed the baby over to his mother, Kasturi.

The abduction occurred on Monday, November 25, shortly after Kasturi gave birth at 4 a.m. That evening, two women, disguised as nurses with their faces fully covered, approached a relative of Kasturi and claimed they needed to take the baby for a blood test.

“At around 3 pm, the two women abducted the baby,” Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Dr. S.D. Sharanappa told HT. “We have formed four teams to apprehend the suspects, and a case has been registered at the Brahmapur Police Station under BNS Section 137 (kidnapping).”

