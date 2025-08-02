Search
Infant dies after falling into stagnant water at waterlogged home in Bengal

PTI |
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 05:15 pm IST

The baby is believed to have fallen from the bed while playing, police said. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

A baby girl, just a few months old, died after reportedly falling from a bed into stagnant water inside her waterlogged home at Birati near here, officials said on Saturday.

The infant was alone on the bed while her mother was cooking in another room at their home(Representative image/ Pexel)
According to locals, the infant was alone on the bed while her mother was cooking in another room at their home in Devinagar area under North Dum Dum municipality’s ward No. 13.

When the mother returned, she found the child lying unresponsive in the water that had accumulated inside the house due to prolonged waterlogging.

The baby is believed to have fallen from the bed while playing, police said.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The local councillor blamed the ongoing infrastructure works and relentless rainfall over the past few days for the waterlogging, which has left several homes in the neighbourhood flooded.

An investigation is underway, though police suspect it to be an accident.

