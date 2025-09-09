Infants kidnapped and sold for 2 to 5 lakhs: Delhi Police busts child trafficking ring, 6 babies rescued

Delhi police busted a baby trafficking ring on Monday. The operation was busted after the police received a top-off about the network operating across Delhi and neighbouring states. South-East District DCP Hemant Tiwari addresses a press conference regarding the successful bust of a child trafficking racket at Delhi Police Headquarters, in New Delhi (ANI)

The trafficking ring came to light after a brickmaker in UP's Banda reported his six-month-old son kidnapped from a bus stop at Sarai Kale Khan in August.

The six-month-old boy was kidnapped and reportedly sold to a doctor, who was also the owner of KK Hospital in Agra, for ₹1.5 lakh.

Police nabs 10 involved in child trafficking ring

On Monday, Delhi Police confirmed that they had arrested 10 people associated with the ring from across UP. During the capture, the police also recovered the six kidnapped infants, including the baby who was kidnapped from Sarai Kale Khan ISBT.

“Of the six rescued children, one was related to the kidnapping case that was registered on August 22 at Sunlight Colony police station on the complaint of his parents. We are in the process of identifying and locating the biological parents of the other five infants. The children were brought to Delhi and produced before the child welfare committee (CWC) that sent them to shelter homes in Delhi,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari.

Speaking to HT, officials further stated that the suspects had been trafficking and selling infants, particularly baby boys for the past three years to childless couples.

These couples were further tricked into believing they were legally adopting the child and were asked to pay an amount ranging from two to five lakhs.

Investigators further revealed that suspects would lure poor families and procure newborns through contacts from hospital.