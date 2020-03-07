e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Infected US tourist took seven-day Brahmaputra tour

Infected US tourist took seven-day Brahmaputra tour

The US tourist and his partner were two of a total of four Americans on board the vessel MV Mahabaahu that set sail on February 23 on a week-long cruise of the Brahmaputra

india Updated: Mar 07, 2020 03:27 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati/New Delhi
On Friday, Bhutan Prime Minister’s Office announced that the US tourist had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
On Friday, Bhutan Prime Minister’s Office announced that the US tourist had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (AFP photo)
         

A Faridabad-based adventure tour company confirmed on Friday that a US citizen who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bhutan and his partner were among four foreign travellers and 37 crew who had been on a seven-day cruise on the Brahmaputra river just before he flew to the Himalayan country.

According to tweets by the editor of a Bhutan newspaper, the 76-year-old US tourist had come to India on February 21 with his 59-year-old partner and had travelled to Mumbai, Kolkata and Assam, before boarding Drukair flight KB241 to Paro in Bhutan from Guwahati on March 2.

The US tourist and his partner were two of a total of four Americans on board the vessel MV Mahabaahu that set sail on February 23 on a week-long cruise of the Brahmaputra, said Sanjay Basu, CEO of the Faridabad-based Adventure River Cruises, which operates the vessel.

The rest of 37 personson board were crew members, he said.

On Friday, Bhutan Prime Minister’s Office announced that the US tourist had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The patient’s partner and eight other Indians who travelled to Bhutan on the same flight have been quarantined in the country. The flight had a total of 10 passengers.

“We are aware that the US citizen was in Assam as well,” said Anurag Goel, commissioner and secretary of the health and family welfare department of Assam. “We are trying to collect that data and find out about the persons he came in contact with,” he added, referring to the procedure known as contact tracing.

tags
top news
31st case in India, global virus infections top 100,000
31st case in India, global virus infections top 100,000
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
Yes depositors’ money safe, probe on, says FM Sitharaman
Yes depositors’ money safe, probe on, says FM Sitharaman
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
NIA makes 2 more arrests in Pulwama suicide attack case
NIA makes 2 more arrests in Pulwama suicide attack case
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news