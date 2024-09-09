Infiltration attempt foiled; two terrorists killed along Line of Control: Army

The Army on Monday said it has foiled an infiltration attempt and killed two terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector. The infiltration attempt was foiled days before the first phase of assembly polling in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI/Representative)

In a post on X, the Army said an operation was launched based on inputs from intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding a likely infiltration bid. “Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores including two AK-47s and one pistol thus far recovered.” The Army said a search operation was in progress.

The infiltration attempt was foiled nine days before the first phase of assembly polling in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those expected to address election rallies in the region.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were in Jammu over the weekend in connection with the first assembly polls after a decade. The polling will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1 while the results will be declared on October 8.

As many as 14 security personnel and 10 civilians have been killed in a spate of terror attacks in the Jammu region since June. The number of terrorists killed since January went up to eight with the killing of two terrorists in Nowshera.