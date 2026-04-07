Infiltrators identified, to be deported one by one: Amit Shah in Assam

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said all infiltrators have been identified in Assam and all that remains is to deport them one by one, urging voters to bring back the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power for a third consecutive term to ensure that the task is completed. Union home minister Amit Shah said the BJP will return to power in Assam and win the West Bengal election. (PTI)

“We have identified the infiltrators; now it is time to send them out of the country one by one,” he said at the first of his three election rallies on the last day of campaigning for the April 9 Assam election in Barak Valley’s Patharkandi.

He said the BJP renamed Assam’s Karimganj district’s Sreebhumi, whereas Congress wants to gain power through the votes of undocumented immigrants. “Congress has made infiltrators the majority community in this region and wants to do that across Assam,” Shah said. “Even if three generations of Rahul Gandhi come here, we would not let it happen. People from this area have been old supporters of the BJP...break all records this time and ensure we get all four seats from Sreebhumi.”

Shah said the BJP will return to power in Assam and win the West Bengal election too. “Once the party has governments in both the states and Tripura [bordering Bangladesh], infiltration would end, and the task of deporting will pick up pace.”

Shah said infiltrators were taking jobs and food meant for citizens. He added that the BJP government in Assam has undertaken eviction campaigns and removed “illegal settlers” from 49,500 acres of government and forest land.

He listed the development and connectivity projects in Assam in the past 10 years and highlighted the 31 promises made in the BJP manifesto for the 2026 election. “We will make a state secretariat in Barak Valley so that people do not have to go to Guwahati, give land rights to tea garden workers, construct an AIIMS [All India Institute of Medical Sciences] in Sreebhumi, give ₹3,000 to all women monthly, and construct a greenfield airport,” he said. “We will do all these, but when you go to vote, keep in mind that we need to get rid of infiltrators. Vote so hard here that infiltrators in Delhi get scared.”