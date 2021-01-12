IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Inflation will fall in December, but worries remain
One of the reasons for the fall in vegetable prices could be a better crop this year, which is reflected in higher arrivals in the market. (File photo)
One of the reasons for the fall in vegetable prices could be a better crop this year, which is reflected in higher arrivals in the market. (File photo)
business

Inflation will fall in December, but worries remain

Inflation peaked in October to 7.61% and had fallen to 6.93% in November. The NSO will release December consumer price index figures on January 12. A Reuters poll of economists expects inflation to fall to 5.3% in December 2020
READ FULL STORY
By Vineet Sachdev
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:51 AM IST

Inflation in India, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has continuously been above RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6% for the past eight months until November. To be sure, inflation peaked in October to 7.61% and had fallen to 6.93% in November. The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release December CPI figures on January 12. A Reuters poll of economists expects inflation to fall to 5.3% in December 2020. Here are five factors which could affect inflation going forward:

Vegetable prices have come down significantly

Food, especially vegetable prices have played an important role in the recent inflationary phase. Food inflation has a share of 39% in the CPI basket. Vegetables alone have a share of 6.04%. During the April-November period when CPI has grown at 6% or more, food inflation growth has been at least 9%. It has grown in double digits in three out of eight months. Annual growth in vegetable prices has been in the 4%-23% range in this period as price growth had crashed initially to below 6% in the months of May and June before rising back to above 11 % from July onwards. An HT analysis of vegetable prices and arrivals in Delhi’s Azadpur market suggests that a sharp month on month and year on year fall in vegetable prices in December could weaken an important source of tailwinds to retail inflation.


Daily price and arrival data from Azadpur market shows that prices of two out of three most important vegetables (potato and onion) except tomato have fallen in December 2020 compared to last year as well as previous month. One of the reasons for the fall in vegetable prices could be a better crop this year, which is reflected in higher arrivals in the market. That the government removed restrictions on onions exports on December 28 also suggests an adequate supply in the domestic market. Seasonal vegetables like spinach, methi and carrot have seen fall in prices as average daily arrival in December 2020 improved compared to last year. If this trend continues, food inflation should ease out going forward.


Bird flu scare could lead to a crash in poultry prices

Ten states in India have reported an outbreak of bird flu so far and the intensity and geographical spread of the disease could rise in the days to come. Outbreaks of bird flu are generally associated with a sharp fall in consumption of poultry products such as chicken and eggs. While this leads to windfall losses for those in the poultry business – there is large scale culling of poultry stock or closing of markets where it can be sold – it could lead to sharp fall in prices and generate additional headwinds for food inflation. The egg, meat and fish component of CPI basket has been rising at a fast rate in the post-Covid period. In November 2020, the sub-categories of meat and fish and eggs saw an annual growth of 16.7% and 20.3% in inflation. While the December inflation could still be higher for this particular sub-category, there could be a big fall in January. With a share of 4% in the overall CPI basket, meat, fish and eggs category matters more than pulses, which has a share of 2.4%.


But a broad-based inflationary phase in food prices could compensate for these developments

To be sure, it is likely that overall food inflation could continue to be stickier than what one would have expected in the backdrop of strong headwinds in vegetable and poultry prices. This is because the current phase of food inflation is more broad-based. Overall food inflation in the month December 2019 was at 14.19% and in November 2020 it was just 9.43%.However, while food inflation in December 2019 was largely driven by rise in vegetable prices (as they had increased by 60%), increase in food prices in November 2020 was more broad based. Apart from vegetables, prices of other sub-categories - pulses and products, oils and fats, egg, fish and meat and spices have also shown double digit inflation in November 2020.


Increasing crude prices could act also fuel inflation going forward

International (Brent) crude oil prices have increased in the last two months and are at a 10-month high of around $56/barrel. The Indian government which had increased excise duty on petrol and diesel in March and May 2020 after the crash in crude oil prices (in order to increase its revenue collection) has not brought down these taxes even after increase in recent crude prices. According to transport operators, diesel prices comprise around 65% of their operational cost. Rising crude prices along with higher government taxes could increase inflationary pressure going forward with increase in goods transportation costs.


Will core inflation come down as quickly as food inflation?

While food prices could show a moderation December onwards, it is uncertain whether core inflation, which is the non-food non-fuel component of the CPI basket, would come down. Core inflation actually increased in the month of November even though food prices and the headline inflation number came down. This is why experts are worried about the inflation trajectory in the economy.

“For three reasons, it is possible that services inflation rises quickly in 2021. One, as a vaccine comes into play, there could be a release of pent-up demand for high-touch services. Two, as large firms and their employees do relatively well, they are likely to demand more services, stoking prices. Consumption patterns show that the rich in India tend to consume more services than the poor. And rising inequality could, therefore, stoke inflation. Three, many service providers did not do a regular annual price reset in 2020, so they may raise prices to cover the two years once demand picks up. If inflation does become persistent and leads to tighter monetary policy that could weigh on growth over time”, said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd. in a note released in December last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
India’s industrial output contracted 1.9% in November from a year ago, government data showed(Bloomberg File Photo)
India’s industrial output contracted 1.9% in November from a year ago, government data showed(Bloomberg File Photo)
business

India's November industrial output contracts 1.9%

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:21 PM IST
India’s industrial output contracted 1.9% in November from a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Retail inflation declines to 4.59% in December from 6.93% in November(Reuters File Photo )
Retail inflation declines to 4.59% in December from 6.93% in November(Reuters File Photo )
business

Retail inflation declines to 4.59% in December from 6.93% in November: Govt

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.93 per cent in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin and small toy figures are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 7, 2021.(REUTERS)
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin and small toy figures are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 7, 2021.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin rebounds while leaving everyone in dark on true worth

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Bitcoin believers continue to tout the digital currency as a viable hedge for inflation risk and the potential debasement of fiat currencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The local stock market grew 12 per cent despite the pandemic, which can explain the rise in the valuations.(REUTERS)
The local stock market grew 12 per cent despite the pandemic, which can explain the rise in the valuations.(REUTERS)
business

11 Indian cos in top-500 globally by value, country ranked 10th: Report

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:14 PM IST
The total value of these 11 companies grew 14 per cent and has been pegged at USD 805 billion or nearly a third of the Indian GDP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
business

Sensex ends at record high of 49,517, Nifty closes above 14,500

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
SBI emerged as the top gainer in the Sensex pack, followed by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ITC, Axis Bank and NTPC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the code, Google and Facebook will be subject to mandatory price arbitration if a commercial agreement on payment for Australian media cannot be reached(AFP)
Under the code, Google and Facebook will be subject to mandatory price arbitration if a commercial agreement on payment for Australian media cannot be reached(AFP)
business

Australian competition watchdog warns Google, Facebook laws are just the start

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:26 PM IST
The Australian government announced legislation last month after an investigation it said showed the tech giants held too much market power in the media industry, a situation it said posed a potential threat to a well-functioning democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tax department organised special camp for government employee to help file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs).(MInt)
Tax department organised special camp for government employee to help file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs).(MInt)
business

5% more income tax returns filed this year

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Over 5.95 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (2019-20) were filed by January 10, the Income Tax Department said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Donald Trump owes Deutsche Bank AG more than $300 million(REUTERS)
President Donald Trump owes Deutsche Bank AG more than $300 million(REUTERS)
business

Deutsche Bank, Signature cutting ties with Donald Trump after riots

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
The lenders are following social media outlets and other companies in suspending ties with the president after he encouraged attendees at a rally last week to march on the Capitol, where they stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the electoral college vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PepsiCo said each of the participating companies will receive USD 20,000 in grant funding.(AP File Photo )
PepsiCo said each of the participating companies will receive USD 20,000 in grant funding.(AP File Photo )
business

PepsiCo selects 10 emerging innovators including one from India for mentoring

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:41 PM IST
The 10 innovators will receive personalized mentorship from experts at PepsiCo across functions including Research and Development, Supply Chain and Design.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move comes in the wake of growing concerns over data breach after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy.(Reuters)
The move comes in the wake of growing concerns over data breach after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy.(Reuters)
business

'Continue to protect private messages': WhatsApp clarifies privacy policy again

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:57 PM IST
The popular messaging app has been facing a trust deficit after it issued an update to its privacy policy on January 8 related to data sharing with Facebook and how data is used when a customer interacts with a business using WhatsApp.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many users are in a mood to ditch WhatsApp and switch to Signal.(Reuters)
Many users are in a mood to ditch WhatsApp and switch to Signal.(Reuters)
business

WhatsApp versus Signal: Privacy policies, data collection and more

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:35 PM IST
The app has been endorsed by personalities like Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, American whistleblower Edward Snowden, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Oscar-winning filmmaker and journalist Laura Poitras.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Monday, the rupee had finished at 73.40 against the American currency.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On Monday, the rupee had finished at 73.40 against the American currency.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Rupee slips 4 paise to 73.44 against US dollar in early trade

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:36 AM IST
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.42 against the US dollar and fell to 73.44 against the greenback, registering a decline of 4 paise over its previous close.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSE building in Mumbai(PTI)
The BSE building in Mumbai(PTI)
business

Sensex opens 117.77 points lower at 49,151.55; Nifty opens at 14,463.80

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Reliance Industries, L&T, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Bajaj Finserv and TCS were among the gainers in the Sensex pack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the reasons for the fall in vegetable prices could be a better crop this year, which is reflected in higher arrivals in the market. (File photo)
One of the reasons for the fall in vegetable prices could be a better crop this year, which is reflected in higher arrivals in the market. (File photo)
business

Inflation will fall in December, but worries remain

By Vineet Sachdev
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Inflation peaked in October to 7.61% and had fallen to 6.93% in November. The NSO will release December consumer price index figures on January 12. A Reuters poll of economists expects inflation to fall to 5.3% in December 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
Analysts have expressed concern that the Supreme Court’s October 3 order for lenders to halt classifying certain accounts as bad, masks the true extent of stressed assets.(REUTERS)
Analysts have expressed concern that the Supreme Court’s October 3 order for lenders to halt classifying certain accounts as bad, masks the true extent of stressed assets.(REUTERS)
business

Bad loans may hit 22-year high by Sept: RBI analysis

By Shayan Ghosh, Gopika Gopakumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:10 AM IST
The gross bad loan ratio of banks which stood at 7.5% as of September 30, 2020, could almost double to 14.8% under a severe stress scenario
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP