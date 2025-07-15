Delhi ‘influencer’ attacked by rival over social media post in Tilak Nagar

A social media ‘influencer’ was thrashed by a group of rivals in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area over a post on social media, news agency PTI reported on Monday, citing the police. A purported video of the incident, which was widely shared on social media, showed the victim, identified as Deepak Sharma, lying on the road while being beaten by several individuals.(Instagram/bunny_boss_____)

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer, the incident took place when Sharma and his rival Pradeep Dhaka had come to attend a common gathering at Mall Road in Tilak Nagar.

Veer said that the incident occurred due to disagreements between the two over specific social media posts and that a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered based on the victim's complaint.

"A dispute reportedly arose between them over certain social media posts," the officer said, according to PTI. “The attackers have been identified as Pradeep Dhaka and his friends. A case under appropriate sections of the BNS is being registered.”

He also added that a team has been formed to trace and apprehend the assailants.

In a video on his Instagram page, Sharma, who has 1,42,000 followers, said that he was in Tilak Nagar to attend an event when he was called outside by a group of people and thrashed.

"I came here to attend an event, they called me outside and thrashed me," he said in the video. "You follow these people, give them so much respect and see what they have done to me," he added.

(Inputs from PTI)