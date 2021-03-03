Infosys, Accenture to cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for Indian employees
Information Technology major Infosys Ltd and consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc said on Wednesday they would cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for their employees in India, as the country expands its massive vaccination drive.
India's vaccination campaign ramped up on Monday, with people above the age of 60, and individuals 45 or older suffering from certain medical conditions, now eligible for shots.
Vaccines administered at government health facilities will still be free, while private facilities cannot charge more than 250 rupees ($3.43) per dose, the government has said.
"Infosys is looking at partnering with health care providers to vaccinate employees and their immediate families as eligible," Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said in an emailed statement.
For Accenture, costs for employees and dependents who are eligible and choose to receive the vaccination will be covered, the company said.
So far, the federal government has procured the two Covid-19 vaccines approved in India - AstraZeneca's shot being developed by the Serum Institute, and local player Bharat Biotech's Covaxin- at fixed prices and distributed them free of cost.
Several Indian companies, including autos-to-technology conglomerate Mahindra Group and consumer goods giant ITC Ltd , had already started considering buying Covid-19 vaccines for their employees as early as in January.
