IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Infosys, Accenture to cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for Indian employees
Visitors look at devices at Accenture stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Visitors look at devices at Accenture stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.(File Photo / REUTERS)
india news

Infosys, Accenture to cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for Indian employees

India's vaccination campaign ramped up on Monday, with people above the age of 60, and individuals 45 or older suffering from certain medical conditions, now eligible for shots.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:38 PM IST

Information Technology major Infosys Ltd and consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc said on Wednesday they would cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for their employees in India, as the country expands its massive vaccination drive.

India's vaccination campaign ramped up on Monday, with people above the age of 60, and individuals 45 or older suffering from certain medical conditions, now eligible for shots.

Vaccines administered at government health facilities will still be free, while private facilities cannot charge more than 250 rupees ($3.43) per dose, the government has said.

"Infosys is looking at partnering with health care providers to vaccinate employees and their immediate families as eligible," Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said in an emailed statement.

For Accenture, costs for employees and dependents who are eligible and choose to receive the vaccination will be covered, the company said.

So far, the federal government has procured the two Covid-19 vaccines approved in India - AstraZeneca's shot being developed by the Serum Institute, and local player Bharat Biotech's Covaxin- at fixed prices and distributed them free of cost.

Several Indian companies, including autos-to-technology conglomerate Mahindra Group and consumer goods giant ITC Ltd , had already started considering buying Covid-19 vaccines for their employees as early as in January.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

India signs pact with Philippines for supply of BrahMos missile

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:52 PM IST
New Delhi India and the Philippines have signed a key agreement to facilitate government-to-government deals on military hardware, including the potential supply of BrahMos cruise missiles
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Why EC opted for 8-phase polls in Bengal

By Neeraj Chauhan & Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Central intelligence agencies provided a detailed assessment on political violence in West Bengal to the Election Commission of India ahead of the crucial assembly polls, people familiar with the matter said , adding that this was the basis on which the commission decided to stagger the elections across eight phases, a decision that has since come in for criticism
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Only Centre can enforce new digital media rules: I&B ministry to states

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:48 PM IST
New Delhi The information and broadcasting ministry on Wednesday told all states and Union territories that no state official, district magistrate (DM) or police commissioner has the power to seek information from any media house under the new digital media rules unless information is sought by the central government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt allows 24x7 vaccination as surge continues in six states

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday the government has allowed coronavirus vaccinations to work 24x7 for the convenience of beneficiaries, a step he said was meant to ease the process for people
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of a health care worker preparing to administer a dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine. (REUTERS)
A file photo of a health care worker preparing to administer a dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine. (REUTERS)
india news

Covid-19: Canada receives 500,000 doses of Covidshield vaccine made in India

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Delivery of the first tranche of a total of two million doses scheduled by mid-May was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fire in Similipal biosphere came as Odisha topped the list of forest fire incidents with 6627 fire spots since February 24 as per the Forest Survey of India’s fire alerts system. (HT PHOTO).
The fire in Similipal biosphere came as Odisha topped the list of forest fire incidents with 6627 fire spots since February 24 as per the Forest Survey of India’s fire alerts system. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Odisha govt deploys 1000 men to contain huge blaze in Similipal National Park

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
  • Similipal, among the few included by the UNESCO in its list of critical biosphere reserves of the world, covers an area of 5569 sq km and contributes 38% of the total protected area network in Odisha. It is also one of the oldest tiger reserves in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Till Wednesday, 56,033 people in the age group of 45-59 years with co-morbidities and those above 60 years have taken the first dose of the vaccine in Odisha.(Representative image/Reuters)
Till Wednesday, 56,033 people in the age group of 45-59 years with co-morbidities and those above 60 years have taken the first dose of the vaccine in Odisha.(Representative image/Reuters)
india news

Odisha warns people against fake co-morbidity certificates for Covid-19 vaccine

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:20 PM IST
  • The Union health ministry last week had specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visitors look at devices at Accenture stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Visitors look at devices at Accenture stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.(File Photo / REUTERS)
india news

Infosys, Accenture to cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for Indian employees

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:38 PM IST
India's vaccination campaign ramped up on Monday, with people above the age of 60, and individuals 45 or older suffering from certain medical conditions, now eligible for shots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana's new legislation applies to companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms and partnership firms employing 10 or more people in Haryana.(Keshav Singh/HT file photo)
Haryana's new legislation applies to companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms and partnership firms employing 10 or more people in Haryana.(Keshav Singh/HT file photo)
india news

Haryana clears 75% quota for local candidates in private sector

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:17 PM IST
  • Haryana's new law provides reservation for local people in private sector jobs with a monthly salary of less than 50,000 for 10 years
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal.(PTI File Photo)
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flags off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Special Train

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Goyal flagged off the train through video conferencing and during the ceremony, he expressed his gratitude to the railway employees who served the country during the Covid-19 pandemic by supplying medicines, coal and other essential items.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) said there was no point in seeking the removal of Governor RN Ravi as interlocutor for the peace talks(PTI FILE PHOTO)
The Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) said there was no point in seeking the removal of Governor RN Ravi as interlocutor for the peace talks(PTI FILE PHOTO)
india news

'Reckless': Naga group on governor RN Ravi's peace talks concluded statement

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:00 PM IST
RN Ravi’s statements and conclusions, the group claimed, reflected his role as Nagaland Governor and not as the interlocutor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The hideout location in a forest in Awantipora. (ANI Photo )
The hideout location in a forest in Awantipora. (ANI Photo )
india news

Security forces bust Hizbul Mujahideen hideout in Awantipora forest

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Last month, security forces had busted another hideout of terrorists in the Union territory’s Anantnag district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The searches were conducted by joint teams of the district administration and the police of the respective districts. (HT Photo)
The searches were conducted by joint teams of the district administration and the police of the respective districts. (HT Photo)
india news

Knives, mobile phones, lighters seized during raids in jails across Bihar

By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:50 PM IST
The raids were conducted on directive of the home department, which received complaints about some hardcore criminals, politicians and jail authorities bringing many prohibited items inside the premises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The site of blast at the Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad.(ANI )
The site of blast at the Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad.(ANI )
india news

NIA starts probe in Bengal railway station blast that injured minister

By Sreyasi Pal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • The NIA has not ruled out the possibility of the involvement Bangladeshi terror outfit JMB into the bomb attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Environment, Forest &amp; Climate Change, Information &amp; Broadcasting and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Prakash Javadekar holding a press conference.(ANI)
Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Prakash Javadekar holding a press conference.(ANI)
india news

Centre sends ‘clarification’ to states, UTs on new digital media rules

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:34 PM IST
In a memorandum, the I&B ministry clarified that only it can administer Part-III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP