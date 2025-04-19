Infosys fires 240 more trainees for ‘failure’ to clear internal assessment tests: Report

IT major Infosys has fired over 240 more trainees after their alleged failure to clear the company's internal assessment tests, The Times of India reported on Saturday, citing official emails sent on April 18. Infosys reported last Thursday a consolidated net profit of Rs. 7,033 crore, seeing an 11.7 per cent decline for the March quarter. The company had posted a profit of ₹ 7,969 crore in the same quarter last year.(Reuters file)

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the emails.

The development comes after it was reported last month that over 40 trainees were fired on similar grounds. The latest round of terminations comes months after Infosys laid off around 350 trainees from its Mysuru campus in Karnataka. These trainees reportedly had to face significant onboarding delays, being hired after a wait of over 2.5 years.

The termination emails as reported by the Times of India reads as follows, “You have not met the qualifying criteria in the 'Generic foundation training program' despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments and three attempts. As a result, you will not be able to continue your journey for the apprenticeship program.”

Similar to its earlier efforts, Infosys is reportedly offering free upskilling courses to affected individuals in partnership with NIIT and UpGrad. According to the company, these courses are designed to prepare them for “potential roles in the BPM industry” or to continue “honing their IT skills.”

The company has also informed that those terminated would be provided with one month's salary as “ex-gratia,” a relieving letter, travel assistance to Bangalore or their hometown, accommodation until the date of their departure, and counselling support, among other services. According to the report, these would be provided when an employee signs the “separation and general release agreement.”

Infosys performance

Infosys reported last Thursday a consolidated net profit of Rs. 7,033 crore, seeing an 11.7 per cent decline for the March quarter. The company had posted a profit of ₹7,969 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter stood at ₹40,925 crore, 7.9 per cent higher than ₹37,923 crore at the same time last year. The company's profits also recorded a 3.3 per cent rise.

The IT giant's profits saw a marginal increase of 1.8 per cent to ₹26,713 crore for the full financial year, according to a regulatory filing. Revenues climbed 6.06 per cent to reach ₹1,62,990 crore.

Infosys reacted to the revenue and profits of the company, calling its performance ‘robust’. CEO Salil Parekh said that the firm is well-positioned for the needs of its clients.