Narayana Murthy’s grandson to earn 3.3 crore as Infosys announces dividend

Ekagrah Rohan Murty, the 17-month-old grandson of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, is set to receive ₹3.3 crore from Infosys' dividend announcement. Infosys Co-Founder N R Narayana Murthy.(PTI)

Infosys, on Thursday, announced a final dividend of ₹22 per share. Ekagrah Rohan Murty, son of Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnan, holds 15 lakh shares of Infosys, representing a 0.04% stake.

These shares were gifted to him by Narayana Murthy when he was four months old. At the time, the shares were valued at over ₹240 crore. Ekagrah is one of India's youngest billionaires.

Besides Ekagrah, Narayana Murthy's daughter, Akshata Murthy, who owns 3.89 lakh shares of the company (representing a 1.04% stake) as of the December 2024 quarter, will earn a whopping ₹85.71 crore from the Infosys dividend announcement, according to Mint.

Narayana Murthy himself is set to earn ₹33.3 crore in dividends, while his wife Sudha Murty will receive ₹76 crore.

Infosys Q4 result

IT giant Infosys on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs. 7,033 crore, a 11.7% decline for the March quarter.

It had posted a profit (attributable to owners of the company) of ₹7,969 crore in the year-ago period. However, it has exceeded its guidance for the full fiscal year, after having raised it to 4.5-5 percent, up from 3.75-4.50 percent.

Revenues for the fourth quarter stood at ₹40,925 crore, 7.9 per cent higher than ₹37,923 crore at the same time last year. The company's profits also recorded a 3.3 per cent rise.

The IT giant's profits saw a marginal increase of 1.8 per cent to ₹26,713 crore for the full financial year, according to a regulatory filing. Revenues climbed 6.06 per cent to reach ₹1,62,990 crore.

Shares of Infosys settled at ₹1,420.20 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, 0.51 per cent higher than the previous close. Infosys results were declared after the market closing hours.