Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Narayana Murthy’s grandson to earn 3.3 crore as Infosys announces dividend

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2025 11:06 AM IST

Ekagrah Rohan Murty, son of Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnan, holds 15 lakh shares of Infosys.

Ekagrah Rohan Murty, the 17-month-old grandson of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, is set to receive 3.3 crore from Infosys' dividend announcement.

Infosys Co-Founder N R Narayana Murthy.(PTI)
Infosys Co-Founder N R Narayana Murthy.(PTI)

Infosys, on Thursday, announced a final dividend of 22 per share. Ekagrah Rohan Murty, son of Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnan, holds 15 lakh shares of Infosys, representing a 0.04% stake.

These shares were gifted to him by Narayana Murthy when he was four months old. At the time, the shares were valued at over 240 crore. Ekagrah is one of India's youngest billionaires.

Also Read | Sudha Murthy opens up on husband Narayana Murthy's ‘70-hour’ work-week remark

Besides Ekagrah, Narayana Murthy's daughter, Akshata Murthy, who owns 3.89 lakh shares of the company (representing a 1.04% stake) as of the December 2024 quarter, will earn a whopping 85.71 crore from the Infosys dividend announcement, according to Mint.

Narayana Murthy himself is set to earn 33.3 crore in dividends, while his wife Sudha Murty will receive 76 crore.

Infosys Q4 result

IT giant Infosys on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs. 7,033 crore, a 11.7% decline for the March quarter.

It had posted a profit (attributable to owners of the company) of 7,969 crore in the year-ago period. However, it has exceeded its guidance for the full fiscal year, after having raised it to 4.5-5 percent, up from 3.75-4.50 percent.

Also Read | Infosys' Narayana Murthy calls out artificial intelligence hype in India: ‘Silly, old programmes’

Revenues for the fourth quarter stood at 40,925 crore, 7.9 per cent higher than 37,923 crore at the same time last year. The company's profits also recorded a 3.3 per cent rise.

The IT giant's profits saw a marginal increase of 1.8 per cent to 26,713 crore for the full financial year, according to a regulatory filing. Revenues climbed 6.06 per cent to reach 1,62,990 crore.

Shares of Infosys settled at 1,420.20 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, 0.51 per cent higher than the previous close. Infosys results were declared after the market closing hours.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Narayana Murthy’s grandson to earn 3.3 crore as Infosys announces dividend
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On