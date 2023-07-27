For mules, Kedarnath haul brings unfettered torture, cruelty

Dehradun Gajendra Rana stifles a laugh as he looks at the video on his mobile phone. These are visuals he has seen many times before, both reel and real. From the phone emanate the sounds of raucous cackling, as a group of men surround a terrified mule, eyes bloodshot, snorting in fear. Two people hold the mule’s mouth shut even as the scared animal resists, pulling this way and that. The second of the two men then inserts a marijuana cigarette into one nostril, waiting for puff of smoke that signals the substance has been inhaled. HT Image