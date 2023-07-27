For mules, Kedarnath haul brings unfettered torture, cruelty
Jul 27, 2023 12:35 AM IST
This year, since the yatra opened on April 25, 1.16 million pilgrims have already visited the shrine till July 17, and of them, 370,000 lakh have used equines
Dehradun Gajendra Rana stifles a laugh as he looks at the video on his mobile phone. These are visuals he has seen many times before, both reel and real. From the phone emanate the sounds of raucous cackling, as a group of men surround a terrified mule, eyes bloodshot, snorting in fear. Two people hold the mule’s mouth shut even as the scared animal resists, pulling this way and that. The second of the two men then inserts a marijuana cigarette into one nostril, waiting for puff of smoke that signals the substance has been inhaled.
