Home / India News / For mules, Kedarnath haul brings unfettered torture, cruelty

For mules, Kedarnath haul brings unfettered torture, cruelty

ByAmit Bathla
Jul 27, 2023 12:35 AM IST

This year, since the yatra opened on April 25, 1.16 million pilgrims have already visited the shrine till July 17, and of them, 370,000 lakh have used equines

Dehradun Gajendra Rana stifles a laugh as he looks at the video on his mobile phone. These are visuals he has seen many times before, both reel and real. From the phone emanate the sounds of raucous cackling, as a group of men surround a terrified mule, eyes bloodshot, snorting in fear. Two people hold the mule’s mouth shut even as the scared animal resists, pulling this way and that. The second of the two men then inserts a marijuana cigarette into one nostril, waiting for puff of smoke that signals the substance has been inhaled.

HT Image
HT Image
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out