INS Kavaratti to be commissioned into Indian Navy today: All you need to know about warship

india

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 08:03 IST

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will on Thursday commission anti-submarine warfare (ASW) ship INS Kavaratti into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

Ahead of the ship’s commissioning, Indian Navy, in a statement, said the warship portrays the growing capability of the force.

Here’s all you need to know about INS Kavaratti:

(1.) It is the last of four indigenously-built ASW under ‘Project 28’ or or Kamorta-class corvettes of the Navy. It’s a class of ASWs currently in service with the Navy.

(2.) ‘Project 28’ was approved in 2003. The other three warships under this project are INS Kamorta (commissioned in 2014), INS Kadmatt (2016) and INS Kiltan (2017).

(3.) INS Kavaratti has up to 90% indigenous content. The use of carbon composites to build it has been described as a ‘commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding.’

(4.) The warship has been designed by the Navy’s in-house organisation, the Directorate of Naval Design (DND). Kolkata’s Garden Research Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), meanwhile, has built it.

(5.) Further, it has state-of-the-art weapons and a sensor that can detect and take action against hostile submarines. It also has a good endurance for long-range deployments.

(6.) It has completed sea-trials of all its systems fitted onboard and, hence, will be commissioned as a combat-ready platform.

(7.) INS Kavaratti derives its name from the eponymous INS Kavaratti, which was an Arnala class missile corvette. The older INS Kavaratti operated during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war.