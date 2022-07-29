Home / India News / INS Tarkash to hoist national flag on I-Day at Brazil’s Rio De Janeiro

INS Tarkash to hoist national flag on I-Day at Brazil’s Rio De Janeiro

Published on Jul 29, 2022 05:58 PM IST
"INS Tarkash is on passage to South America to visit Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and will be hoisting the national flag on 15 August 2022 for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," the navy tweeted.
The navy said the INS Tarkash participated in a maritime partnership exercise with Royal Moroccan Navy Ship Hassan II, a Floreal Class Corvette on July 26.(Twitter/@indiannavy)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

INS Tarkash, the Indian Navy's guided missile frigate, completed its Mediterranean deployment and entered the Atlantic to continue with its long-range voyage, the navy said on Friday. The navy also said the INS Tarkash will hoist the national flag on Independence Day (August 15) at Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

The Narendra Modi government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a series of events that will be organised to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari throughout the length and breadth of the country.

The navy also said the INS Tarkash participated in a maritime partnership exercise with Royal Moroccan Navy Ship Hassan II, a Floreal Class Corvette on July 26.

The frigate had been mission deployed for five months from June 27 and hosting the national flag at Rio De Janeiro was a key feature of this deployment, the navy recently said in its statement

“The ship will make 14 port calls in eleven countries in Europe, South America and Africa during this period,” it added.

